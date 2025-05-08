County police warn of door-to-door handyman, home improvement schemes

Montgomery County police are warning residents to be aware that people knocking on doors to offer lawn care, driveway paving and roof repairs may be conducting unlawful activity such as unlicensed work or even fraud. Residents can verify licensing status and complaint history with the Montgomery County Office of Consumer Protection online and should report incidents to the police. [DC News Now]

Silver Spring’s Lime & Cilantro featured on WETA’s Signature Dish

Lime & Cilantro, a modern Latin-focused restaurant at 1909 Seminary Road in Silver Spring, is featured in the latest episode of the WETA television series Signature Dish. In the episode “Latin American Kitchen,” host Seth Tillmans samples a braised short rib mole at the restaurant. [Source of the Spring]

Driver arrested, charged with illegal possession of firearm in Takoma Park

A Temple Hills woman was arrested early Sunday by Takoma Park police after she allegedly had an unregistered handgun and an open container of alcohol while driving in her vehicle. Ta’Liyah Tapp, 24, was charged with possession of an unregistered firearm, illegal transport of a handgun, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather: Partly sunny with a high near 78 degrees.

- Advertisement -

In case you missed it:

Police to beef up presence on Friday, Saturday nights in downtown Silver Spring

Former Teamsters, OSHA leader tapped as MCEA executive director

From Bethesda Magazine: Five flashy cocktails to try this summer