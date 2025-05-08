Jawando to make campaign announcement on May 21

Montgomery County Council Vice President Will Jawando (D-At-large) will make a campaign announcement on May 21 at an event he is hosting in downtown Silver Spring, following speculation that he will run to replace County Executive Marc Elrich (D) in 2026.

Jawando filed campaign finance committee paperwork for the county executive race with the state on Friday that allows him to begin fundraising, Montgomery Perspective first reported on Tuesday. Per a member of his staff, Jawando declined to comment on the filing to Bethesda Today until he makes his formal announcement on May 21.

Jawando has not filed paperwork with the county’s board of elections declaring candidacy for county executive, and he could technically switch races in his campaign committee filing. However, Jawando has been strongly speculated by political observers as a contender for Elrich’s seat.

The announcement event will be held at 6 p.m. on May 21 according to the campaign kickoff page. The event registration page does not specify the location unless participants make a campaign contribution of $5 to $500.

- Advertisement -

“Will Jawando is a proven leader fighting for justice, equity and opportunity for all,” the website says. “With a track record of delivering real results for Maryland families, he’s ready to continue making a difference.”

Jawando has consistently voiced aspirations for higher public office, including a brief U.S. Senate bid in 2023, and runs a federal political action committee to fund the campaigns of progressive candidates across the country. Elrich is facing his final two years in office after voters passed the term-limit referendum that amends the county charter to restrict the county executive to serving two terms. Elrich is serving the second year of his second four-year term, which will end in 2026.

If Jawando enters the county executive race, he will face his colleague Councilmember Evan Glass (D-At-large), who announced his candidacy on March 12 in an exclusive interview with Bethesda Today.

Silver Spring resident and registered medical assistant Celeste Iroha (D) also filed to run for the seat in March.

The filing period for candidates opened Feb. 25 and ends Feb. 25, 2026.

As speculation grows among political observers about who may run for the seat, county councilmember Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1) has raised more than $1 million, but has neither confirmed nor denied his candidacy. In March, he told Bethesda Today that he is focused on his work as a councilmember and that there will be “plenty of time” for politics later.

“Right now I’m focused on our county budget, standing up for federal workers under assault from Trump and Musk, and making sure our county’s best days are still ahead of us despite the current challenges ahead of us,” Friedson said.