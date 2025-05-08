Police arrest Gaithersburg man for Rockville Pike shooting

Montgomery County police have charged a Gaithersburg man with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for allegedly shooting and injuring another man on Rockville Pike in late April, the department said Wednesday in a press release.

Davion Gray, 23, was arrested by county police on April 29, according to digital court records. Police obtained an arrest warrant for Gray after detectives identified him as a suspect during their investigation, the release said.

On April 30, District Court Judge Michael O. Glynn III ordered Gray to be held without bond, according to digital court records. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 23 at the District Court in Rockville.

A public defender for Gray did not immediately respond to Bethesda Today’s request for comment Wednesday afternoon.

The arrest stemmed from a shooting on the night of April 21 in the 11500 block of Rockville Pike. At approximately 9:54 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area for the report of a man who had been shot, police said.

According to police radio transmissions, a 911 caller who was with the man reported the shooting in the area of Nicholson Lane and Marinelli Road. The dispatcher advised officers that a man had been shot in the chest and buttocks and the suspects were a 26-year-old woman and two men.

The suspects, who were wearing all-black clothing, left the scene on foot after the shooting, according to radio transmissions. Officers set up a perimeter and a lookout for the suspects, but no one was taken into custody.

Police allege that the shooting stemmed from an argument between a group of people with one man in a parking lot. The group physically assaulted the man and Gray allegedly shot the man in the upper and lower body, police said.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews transported the injured man to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.