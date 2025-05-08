Police arrest 15-year-old at Gaithersburg High for possession of loaded gun 

A 15-year-old was arrested Tuesday afternoon at Gaithersburg High School for possession of a loaded gun, according to a statement from Gaithersburg police.

A community engagement officer with the Gaithersburg Police Department was dispatched to Gaithersburg High School, located at 101 Education Blvd., at roughly 1 p.m. Tuesday for “an investigation,” according to a statement from Gaithersburg police spokesperson Dan Lane.

During the investigation, the statement said, officers and school staff made contact with the 15-year-old. Officers searched the student and found a loaded handgun and arrested them, according to the statement.

The student was transported to the Gaithersburg Police Department and was charged with underage possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded handgun, possession of a dangerous weapon on school property and possession of a firearm without a serial number, according to the statement.

- Advertisement -

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.