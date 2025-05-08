‘These dogs need your help’: With shelter at capacity, county offering free adoptions of large dogs

The Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center is over capacity with dogs and hoping that an adoption event on Saturday and Sunday, with fees being waived for dogs that weigh more than 30 pounds, will ease the overcrowding.

According to a Wednesday press release, the adoption event will run throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday at the shelter at 7315 Muncaster Mill Road in Derwood. The shelter is open from noon to 5 p.m. on both days.

Residents can also foster a large dog and through the county animal service’s foster program.

The adoption event comes as the county’s animal shelter is experiencing capacity issues with dogs, the county’s Office of Animal Services said in a statement on its website.

Maria Anselmo, the county’s animal services and adoption center’s community relations manager, said in the press release that shelter staff are struggling to find available kennels for the dogs. Some kennels at the shelter have even been split in half to make room for more dogs, she noted.

“These dogs need your help,” Anselmo said. “If you aren’t able to adopt, consider fostering, donating or even just spreading the word.”

The county’s Office of Animal Services is also strongly encouraging pet owners to seek out alternatives before bringing their dog to the county shelter, including re-homing.

“The shelter environment [is] an extremely stressful environment for an animal,” the county’s Office of Animal Services said on its website. “Animals are often times exposed to diseases, despite our best efforts to minimize exposure.”

In addition, the office said that shelter can’t guarantee placement of the dog in a home and “reserves the right to determine final disposition for the animal,” including foster, rescue and humane euthanasia.

Adoptions during this weekend’s event are first-come, first-served and are processed the same day, according to the release. Residents should bring a leash and collar and be ready to take their new pet home.