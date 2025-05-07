Volunteer fire station risks closure with proposed personnel move

The Hyattstown Volunteer Fire Department chief is among those saying that the station is at risk of shutting its doors after nearly 100 years of service if a plan proposed by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) is passed. The proposal would involve moving career personnel to another station to save money and making Hyattstown all volunteer. “It would be a savings of almost $1 million a year, but for that cost, it is leaving upper Montgomery County community vulnerable,” said Eric N. Bernard, executive director of the Montgomery County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association. [Fox 5]

Logic releases film trailer

Logic, a rapper with Gaithersburg roots, released the trailer to his new film, “Paradise Records,” on Thursday. Logic plays a down-on-his-luck record store owner in the comedy that he also wrote and directed. Rolling Stone calls the trailer “a rollicking chronicle.” [Rolling Stone]

Teacher receives $1K surprise from UMD

Shady Grove Middle School social studies teacher and University of Maryland graduate Vassiliki Key was surprised with a check for $1,000 from her former college during a pep rally on Tuesday. Key was one of three teachers in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties to be celebrated as part of Teacher Appreciation Week. [WTOP]

Today’s weather:

Partly cloudy with a high of 74 degrees

In case you missed it:

