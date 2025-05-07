Former Teamsters, OSHA leader tapped as MCEA executive director  

The Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA), the local teachers union, announced in a statement Tuesday that Leah Nayman was selected to serve as its executive director beginning June 2.

“The Montgomery County Education Association Board of Directors is delighted that we have been able to attract a leader of Leah Nayman’s caliber and record of accomplishment to MCEA,” MCEA President David Stein said in the Tuesday statement. “She is well known and highly respected in the labor movement and will lead MCEA to even greater heights in these challenging times.”

According to the statement, Nayman has more than 30 years of experience in labor leadership, legal counsel and federal government service. According to her LinkedIn page, Nayman served as legal counsel, assistant division director and chief of staff for the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the largest union in the U.S. with 1.3 million members, according to its website.

Nayman also served as chief of staff for the U.S. Department of Labor in Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and as chief of staff for the Maryland Department of Labor. Nayman most recently worked as a senior advisor for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from April 2024 to January 2025, according to her LinkedIn profile.

According to a February statement from MCEA announcing the search for an executive director, the position is tasked with “providing leadership, vision, and direction to ensure that the [MCEA] remains at the forefront of promoting the value and importance of public education.”

According to the Tuesday statement, as OSHA chief of staff, Nayman worked on issues such as child labor, supply chain issues and labor practices for federally funded projects.

“I am inspired by MCEA’s mission to create lasting outcomes for our educators and students,” Nayman said in the statement. “As Executive Director, I will bring my strategic orientation, member representation, and union experience to lead MCEA in building upon past success to achieve our strategic plan, amplifying our collective voice as a subject-matter expert on education in our community, and ensuring improved educational outcomes for Montgomery County students.”

Former MCEA executive director Heather Carroll-Fisher left MCEA in February “for the next chapter” in her professional life, according to her LinkedIn profile. Carroll-Fisher served in the role since 2016.

MCEA used HR Strategy Group, LLC to conduct a search for candidates that aligned with MCEA’s values, according to the February statement. The search committee was chaired by Stein.

Bethesda Today reached out to Montgomery County Public Schools for comment and did not immediately get a response.