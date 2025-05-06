Round House Theatre loses federal grant for play that already finished performances

Round House Theatre in Bethesda has lost a $200,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts that had already been approved. The money was intended to underwrite the theater company’s recent production of the play “Bad Books.” [Montgomery Community Media]

Chicago-based trust won’t invest in MoCo properties due to rent control

Equity Residential, a Chicago-based real estate investment trust, will no longer invest in Montgomery County development and properties, citing the county’s recent stabilization law changes. [Washington Business Journal]



Guide dogs learn how to interact with first responders

Local guide dogs in training learned how to interact with first responders at the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad station on Sunday. The training is intended to help guide dogs support their owners, who may be blind or vision impaired, in an emergency. [WTOP]



Today’s weather





A chance of showers before 11 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m.

In case you missed it…

