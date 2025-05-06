County hosting grand opening of new liquor store in White Oak Tuesday

Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) is celebrating the opening of its newest county-owned Oak Barrel & Vine liquor store in White Oak on Tuesday morning, according to a press release.

Local elected officials and alcohol industry representatives are expected to attend the grand opening at the store at 12259 Prosperity Drive in Silver Spring. The store is in the White Oak Town Center shopping center, which is home to an Amazon Fresh that opened in late March, Jersey Mike’s Subs and a First Watch restaurant.

Doors open to the public at 10 a.m. and there will be “two rare and highly allocated items” available for purchase with discount prices, the release said. Customers can purchase a Willett 8-Year Wheated Bourbon with $50 off the regular price of $274.99 and Angel’s Envy Bourbon Cask Strength with $30 off the regular price of $227.99.

The new store replaces a county-owned liquor store at 11239 New Hampshire Ave., the release said, and will be the county’s fifth liquor store with the Oak Barrel & Vine branding. The four other stores are in Cabin John, Gaithersburg, North Bethesda, and Westbard.

In addition to retail space, the store features a tasting room and event space.

Kathie Durbin, the director of the Montgomery County Alcohol Beverage Services, said in the release that the new store will provide a “elevated space and opportunities for tasting events and master classes” to customers.

County Executive Marc Elrich said in the release that the new White Oak store is a “modern space” that will support local businesses.

“We’re continuing to invest in better spaces and better service, and this new Oak Barrel & Vine location is a reflection of that work,” Elrich said.

Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) is the county’s alcohol wholesaler of beer, wine and spirits and operates 27 retail stores around the county. It also manages alcohol licensing, enforcement and education and generates more than $35 million in net income annually, according to the county release.

According to the release, ABS plans to convert its other retail stores to the Oak Barrel & Vine brand “over the next several years.”

Additional discounts

From Tuesday until Saturday, all Oak Barrel & Vine locations will offer discounts on wine and spirits with 20% off regular-priced 750 ml bottles of wine and 10% off regular-priced local spirits, the release said.

The White Oak location will also participate in the discounts and offer tastings and Mother’s Day specials from Tuesday until Sunday.

In addition, global spirits distributor Brown-Forman will be at the location to offer personalized bottle engraving services with the purchase of its products, which include Woodford Reserve, Gentleman Jack, Herradura and Jack Daniels Single Barrel.