East Coast vacation destinations for every type of traveler

As the temperatures rise and the days get longer, wanderlust takes hold, urging the winter-weary to crank up some traveling tunes and hit the road. Fortunately, many day- or multi-day-tripping destinations await within easy driving distance of home, offering activities and ambiance for every interest and inclination.

Outdoor Adventures

Hawley, PA

Photo credit: Courtesy of the Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau

Thirteen miles long with 52 miles of uninterrupted shoreline, Lake Wallenpaupack is a shimmering jewel set in Northeast Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains, and the little town of Hawley is at the center of all the water and land action.

Do. Angling aficionados will find the lake stocked with yellow perch, striped bass, and walleye. The Visitors Center lends out rods, reels, and tackle boxes full of hooks. (2512 Rte 6, Suite 1, 570.226.2141)

Photo credit: Courtesy of Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau

From mid-June through Labor Day, Wallenpaupack Scenic Boat Tours & Rentals takes guests out on the water for a 50-minute narrated cruise. For self-guided tours of the lake with time for swimming, fishing, and picnicking, the company also rents pontoon boats for two-hour to full-day excursions. (2487 US-6, 570.226.3293)

A unique experience is pedaling a two- or four-person, custom-made electric-assisted railbike on railroad tracks that follow the scenic, 10- or 20-mile route of the Lackawaxen River. Two-to four-hour tours are available from Pennsylvania Rail Bike. (Hawley Train Station, 4 Columbus Ave, 570.229.2147)

After a day of recreation, visitors can settle in and enjoy an evening of music spanning a range of genres from opera to funk, comedy, and dance at the outdoor amphitheater Harmony in the Woods. (19 Imagination Way, 570.503.6685)

The Settler’s Inn. Photo credit: Courtesy of Rare Back Photography

Eat. Seasonal specialties such as veal cheek gnocchi and kale, and mushroom lasagna paired with an expansive wine menu make the restaurant at The Settlers Inn one of the Poconos’ premier dining spots. (4 Main Ave, 570.226.2993)

Italian cuisine, including handcrafted pasta, is the star attraction at Ravyn & Robin Food & Wine. (301 Main Ave, 570.226.4166)

Stay. A lovely place to spend the night is The Settlers Inn, a 1920s Arts & Crafts period bed and breakfast in downtown Hawley. Surrounded by gardens and woodlands on the Lackawaxen River, the inn provides a comfortable home away from home. Bikes are complimentary for exploring the town.

Rye, NY

From its nature-centric attractions to its historic amusement park, the city of Rye, located in Westchester County on the Long Island Sound, is a delight for all ages.

Rye Playland. Photo credit: Courtesy of Westchester County Tourism.

Do. Playland Park, a 280-acre amusement destination, has been a county icon since 1928. Designed in the period’s Art Deco style, it is a must-visit for families and history buffs (it was the first planned amusement park in the country and has been designated a National Historic Landmark). More than 40 rides and attractions offer fun for all ages. (1 Playland Pkwy, 914.820.3000)

Photo credit: Courtesy of Westchester County Tourism

Kids can develop their creativity and learning skills through a host of STEM- and STEAM-based activities at the Westchester Children’s Museum. They can build a roller coaster, harness wind power, create a mural, explore world cultures, and more. (100 Play-land Ave, 914.421.5050)

Binocular alert! Bird watchers can spot a multitude of species as they travel the migratory flyway and land on the 85-acre lake at Edith G. Reade Wildlife Sanctuary. The sanctuary, with its three miles of trails and accessible shoreline, is recognized as an “Important Bird Area” by the National Audubon Society. (1 Playland Pkwy, 914.967.8720)

Families can learn a lot about the earth’s flora and fauna at the Rye Nature Center during entertaining and engaging workshops and programs. Some upcoming programs will focus on dinosaurs, pollinating creatures, reptiles and amphibians, aquatic dwellers, insects (think Madagascar hissing cockroaches), gardening, and maple sugaring. (873 Boston Post Rd, 914.967.5150)

Photo credit: Courtesy of Westchester County Tourism & Film

Eat. Situated on the boardwalk of Playland Amusement Park with gorgeous ocean views, Tiki Beach Pier Restaurant specializes in seafood from simple fish and chips to the belly-busting Boardwalk Empire consisting of jumbo shrimp, calamari, clams, and mussels in lobster sauce. (1 Playland Pkwy, 914.274.4211)

A neighborhood favorite, The Rye Grill & Bar offers a varied menu, including street tacos, pizza, sandwiches, and full entrées such as crab meat-stuffed Idaho brook trout and short rib ravioli. (One Station Plaza, 914.967-0332)

Stay. Originally constructed in 1872 as a convent and chapel, The Abbey Inn & Spa has been transformed into a luxury lodging place. It sits adjacent to Fort Hill Park, over-looking the scenic Hudson River Valley, an important lookout post for George Washing-ton’s army during the Revolutionary War. A featured package includes a private helicopter tour for two. (900 Fort Hill Rd, Peekskill, 914.736.1200)

Spring Lake, NJ

For an old-fashioned, laid-back seashore experience with two miles of pristine sandy ocean beach, a sophisticated upscale boardwalk free of flashy distractions for leisurely strolls, a pretty park surrounding a spring-fed lake, and a dynamic downtown shopping district for browsing, Spring Lake has earned its nickname the “Jewel of the Jersey Shore.”

Photo credit: Courtesy of Jim Thompson

Do. Whether the goal is jumping waves with the kids, breaking out the surfboard, taking a brisk saltwater swim, or building elaborate castles in the sand, Spring Lake is the ideal destination. The boardwalk is non-commercial, but the cute, tree-lined Third Avenue downtown shopping district has plenty of non-chain boutiques selling everything from art and antiques to jewelry and clothing to satisfy any shopping craving.

With 13 original buildings open for exploring, many staffed by interpreters, artisans, and crafters, The Historic Village at Allaire, about 20 minutes away from Spring Lake, recreates life in this former iron-producing factory town in the boom year 1836. This living history museum provides hands-on activities to give visitors an interactive, first-hand experience. A self-guided audio tour is available. (4263 Atlantic Ave, Farmingdale, 732.919.3500)

They’re all around us, but most of us know so little about them and many are even misjudged. At Insectropolis, visitors get a bug’s-eye view of the insect world, how these creatures work together to survive, what they contribute to our lives, and their place in various cultures. (1761 Rt 9, Toms River, 732.349.7090)

Eat. The wrap-around porch is a prime location for dining on fresh seafood, such as “angry” lobster over black linguine with a spicy red sauce at Amelia’s By the Sea. (Inside the Grand Victorian Hotel, 1505 Ocean Ave, Spring Lake, 732.769.5700)

Arugula Spring Lake offers interesting twists on traditional favorites such as drunken swordfish, and lamb osso bucco. (306 Morris Ave, Spring Lake, 732.974.2800)

Stay. In Spring Lake, Victorian-era architectural details have been lovingly restored, and The Hewitt Wellington Hotel is a prime example. Spacious, sunlit rooms and wrap-around porches overlooking the lake or the property’s private pool make this 19th-century-built boutique accommodation a standout. Amenities include two beach badges and a light continental breakfast each morning. (200 Monmouth Ave, 732.974.1212)

McHenry, MD

Photo credit: Courtesy of Garrett County Chamber of Commerce

Deep Creek, Maryland’s largest (3,900-acre) freshwater lake, is the recreational hub of Western Maryland’s mountainous Garrett County. The town of McHenry is convenient to the area’s plethora of lake and land activities and is loaded with laid-back charm.

Do. No one who visits Deep Creek can resist taking a spin out on the lake, and the Aquatic Center makes it easy to get out on the water with hourly to all-day rentals of pontoon and sport boats, single and double kayaks, and stand-up paddleboards. (634 Deep Creek Dr, 301.387.8233)

Deep Creek – McHenry, MD. Photo credit: Courtesy of Garrett County Chamber of Commerce

At Wisp Resort, a mountain coaster provides the dual thrills of an Alpine slide and roller coaster as it twists, turns, dips, and rolls 3,500 feet downhill. Spectacular mountain and lake views are the reward for riding Wisp’s chairlift up the slopes. The Hunger Games books and films have revived an interest in archery and, at Wisp, honing skills and competing with friends and family in this ancient art hits a bullseye in terms of fun. (296 Marsh Hill Rd, 800.462,9477)

Eat. Moonshadow is a cute little restaurant that serves some pretty sophisticated dishes, like pistachio-crusted Norwegian salmon and black garlic mushroom risotto. Live music is featured in the evenings. (145 Bumble Bee Rd, 240.442.5542)

As the name implies, beef is the specialty at Pine Lodge Steakhouse. Still, anyone with a serious craving for crabs (after all, this is Maryland, where crabs are king) will find their favorite crustacean in a dip, a soup, a no-filler-added cake, and stuffed in or paired with chicken, steak, or fish. (1520 Deep Creek Dr, 301.387.6500)

Stay. The tiny houses at Blue Moon Rising provide a very different eco-friendly accommodation. Tucked away over 116 acres of woods, these rustic cabins, constructed out of reclaimed materials, can sleep up to four guests. Dogs are welcome, too. (89 Blue Moon Rising Way, 240.442.5287)

Nourishing Noshables

Kids seem to run out of fuel quickly, and on a road trip, that can mean stopping at fast-food and convenience stores to refuel. To avoid those time- and money-wasting stops, just tuck a few of the snacks below into a bag before you take off on your adventure. String cheese

Rice cakes with nut butter

Beef jerky

Homemade popcorn

Almonds

Grapes

Squeezable applesauce

Roasted chickpeas

Fun Family Getaways

Lewes, DE

Centuries of historical experiences await around every corner in the southern Delaware coastal town of Lewes. Delaware’s first European settlement, it was founded by the Dutch in 1631 as a whaling and trading post. Nearby Cape Henlopen State Park has uncrowded white sand beaches for ocean and bay swimming and sunbathing.

Do. Nine restored and period-decorated 18th- and 19th-century residence, commercial, and community buildings in the Historic Lewes Town Campus are open for self-guided tours (110 Shipcarpenter St, 302.645.7670)

Housed in a colorful building of 17th-century Dutch design is the Zwaanendael Museum, ideal for an overview of Lewes’ maritime, military, and social roots. (102 Kings Hwy, 302.645.1148)

At Cape Henlopen State Park, hiking and biking are popular on the three-mile Gordon’s Pond Trail and the almost six-mile Junction and Breakwater Trail. Visitors can borrow a bike from the Seaside Nature Center, which is worth a visit for its touch tank and other exhibits. Another attraction is Fort Miles Historical Area, a key World War II defense site with an artillery park, barracks buildings, an orientation center, and an observation tower with a killer view. (15099 Cape Henlopen Dr, 302.645.8983)

There’s plenty of booty and even more excitement on the high seas (actually, the Lewes Canal) when kids board the Pirates of Lewes boat for a day of daring escapades, including stories, songs, dancing, treasure hunting, and a water cannon battle. (Anglers Marina, 400 Anglers Rd, 302.249.3538)

Eat. Upscale French-influenced fare such as coquilles St. Jacques and Parisian lobster gnocchi make the menu at Bramble & Brine at The Buttery très magnifique. (102 2nd St, 302.645.5375)

Not surprisingly, Matt’s Fish Camp Lewes’ menu focuses on seafood, but it also features some great comfort classics such as shrimp and grits and beef stroganoff. (34401 Tenley Ct, 302.644.2267)

Lewes Inn – Canal Square. Photo credit: Courtesy of Visit Delaware

Stay. The location on the waterfront in downtown Lewes, a half mile from the beach, couldn’t be better, including the inviting guestrooms and suites. A complimentary European-style breakfast is included. (The Inn at Canal Square, 122 Market St, 888.644.1911)

Hershey, PA

How could a town built on chocolate not bill itself as The Sweetest Place On Earth? And this Central Pennsylvania destination certainly lives up to its billing, with a thrilling theme park, stunning gardens, creatures from bats to bears to butterflies, and the biggest candy store anywhere.

Do. Fifteen scream-inducing coasters are guaranteed adrenaline boosters at Hershey-park. There are also plenty of gentler rides for the little ones. An 11-acre water park lets everyone get wet and wild. (100 W Hershey Park Dr, 800.437.7439)

A ticket to Hersheypark includes admission to its neighboring ZooAmerica, home to mammals, birds, and reptiles from all over North America (201 Park Ave, 717.534.3900)

For a sweet extravaganza, visit Hershey’s Chocolate World, where guests can take a free amusement park-like simulated factory tour, create their own candy bar, enjoy an official chocolate tasting, immerse them-selves in a movie adventure, and shop for the most tempting treats. (101 Chocolate World Way, 717.534.4900)

Hershey Gardens. Photo credit: Courtesy The M.S. Hershey Foundation

At Hershey Gardens’ Butterfly Atrium, visitors are surrounded by hundreds of these delicate beauties, including dozens of rare species from around the world. An interactive Children’s Garden keeps the kiddos happy, and the 3,000 blooms in the Historic Rose Garden make this an attraction for all ages. (170 Hotel Rd, 717.534.3492)

Eat. Named for Hershey’s hometown hockey team, the sports-themed Bears’ Den boasts a menu ranging from hefty burgers to chocolate barbecue St. Louis ribs. (Hershey Lodge, 325 University Dr, 844.330.1802)

The Chocolate Avenue Grill in downtown Hershey offers a thoughtful children’s menu as well as innovative adult-driven creations, including hot honey scallops and cranberry bourbon pork chop. (114 W Chocolate Ave, 717.835.0888)

Stay. Hershey Lodge warmly welcomes families with its chocolate-themed décor and cozy furnishings. A popular guest amenity is the indoor pool complex with interactive water features. (325 University Dr, 844.330.1802)

Washington, DC

It doesn’t take a lot of cash to make the most of a visit to the nation’s capital. Many of the attractions, including 17 intriguing museums and galleries, and a fantastic zoo, are free.

Do. More than 12,000 years of history of over 1,200 indigenous cultures across the Americas are showcased at the National Museum of the American Indian through maps, ceremonial, work, and domestic life artifacts, photographs, art, and interactive displays. (Fourth St and Independence Ave SW)

Among the don’t-miss exhibitions at the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture are a first-person- and -artifacts exploration of slavery and freedom from 15th-century Africa and Europe through the U.S. Civil War and Reconstruction, the Civil Rights Movement, and music from jazz to hip-hop. (1400 Constitution Ave NW, 844.750.3012)

Two new giant pandas, Bao Li and Qing Bao, have just made their debut at the National Zoo. They are among over 1,500 animals spanning 300 species waiting to greet their adoring public. (3001 Connecticut Ave NW, 202.633.2614)

Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History. Photo credit: Courtesy of Washington.org

What kid isn’t fascinated by dinosaurs? From Tyrannosaurus rex, Diplodocus, and the woolly mammoth, the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History’s collection of 700 fossil specimens traces the earth’s evolution and offers a glimpse into its future. And that’s only the beginning…(1300 Constitution Ave NW, 202.633.1000)

Eat. Firefly is known for its easy-going atmosphere and serious emphasis on fresh treatments of seasonal ingredients such as roasted organic Cornish hen with creamy black cherry sauce for the adults and chicken and waffles for the kids. (1310 New Hampshire Ave NW, 202.861.1310)

Eastern Market offers a multicultural feast from France, Mexico, the Philippines, and the American South. (225 Seventh St SE, 202.698.5253)

Stay. The Capitol Hill Hotel offers family-friendly amenities such as kitchenettes with microwaves or full kitchens and a daily continental breakfast. Four-legged guests get their own beds, bowls, and treats. Bikes also are available to borrow. (200 C St SE, 202.543.6000)

Ulster, Orange and Greene Counties, NY

A field full of flowers and a sky full of stars with a place to play, a water tour, and a historic landmark in between. They all add up to a memory-making family foray into the heart of the Hudson Valley.

Do. Board Hudson River Cruises’ Rip Van Winkle II, sit back, relax, and take in the shoreline scenery, including lighthouses, waterfront mansions, charming villages, lush vineyards and orchards, and other sights well-worth seeing. Daytime and sunset tours are available. (1 E Strand St, Kingston, 845.340.4700)

LEGOLAND – Goshen, NY. Photo credit: Courtesy of LEGOLAND NY Resort

Legos are beloved by kids — and adults — of all ages. So, what could be more fun than immersing the family in the world of LEGOLAND, where the ubiquitous bricks rule the wet and dry rides, games, entertainment, charismatic characters, and other attractions in seven themed lands made to fire the imaginations of children ages 2 to 12. (1 LEGOLAND Way, Goshen, 866.249.0908)

Historic Huguenot Street covers over three centuries of a community through its various populations, including French-speaking Protestants, Indigenous and enslaved African peoples, and Dutch settlers. The 10-acre site tells their stories through period rooms and exhibits in seven stone-house mansions, a reconstructed French church, an original burial ground, and a reconstructed Native American wigwam. (81 Huguenot St, New Paltz, 845.255.1660)

The John R. Kirk Planetarium at SUNY New Paltz presents star- (and planet-) studded evenings by zooming in on digital images of heavenly bodies, constellations, and galaxies and simulating celestial motions with its high-tech projection system. On Astronomy Nights, for visitors ages 10 and up, the Smolen Observatory is open for telescope viewing if skies are clear. (1 Hawk Dr, New Paltz, 845.257.3818)

Thomas Cole National Historic Site, Greene County. Photo credit: Courtesy of Peter Aaron.

Mid-19th-century artist and environmentalist Thomas Cole founded the Hudson River School of American landscape painting. His birthplace and studio have been preserved at the Thomas Cole National Historic Site, where visitors can see exhibitions of his work and that of other landscape artists from the period. (218 Spring St, Catskill, 518.943.7465)

Eat. In addition to its notable lodging, seasonal activities, spa treatments, hiking trails, and new ferrata rock climbing, Mohonk Mountain Resort presents elaborate “Chef’s Table” weekends on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the summer. A nine-course gourmet tasting menu accompanied by wine pairings follows a “behind the scenes” tour of the kitchen. (1000 Mountain Rest Rd, New Paltz, 866.618.8242)

A blend of French, Bengali, North African, Basque, and Vietnamese flavor profiles makes dining at Runa Bistro a unique experience. (10 Plattekill Ave, New Paltz, 845.419.5007)

Wildflower Farms Resort-Gardiner, NY. Photo credit: Courtesy of Wildflower Farms

Stay. Set on 140 acres of meadows and woodlands with stunning views of the Shawangunk Ridge, Wildflower Farms Resort is a world away from the day-to-day. Suites, cabins, and cottages feature floor-to-ceiling windows and bring the beauty of the outdoors inside with natural furnishing materials. The suites feature two bathrooms, terraces, and private hot tubs. The on-site Thistle spa blends seasonal, locally sourced ingredients with time-honored therapies. Check the calendar for cooking and mixology classes, wine-tasting dinners, and other special events. (2702 Main St, Gardiner, 855.472.3188)

Groovin’ Down the Road

Photo credit: Adobe Stock/vikusha_art

Pump up the Pandora or set Spotify’s volume on high for some road-tripping inspiration from this playlist: On the Road Again ▸ Willie Nelson

Life Is a Highway ▸ Rascal Flatts

Fast Car ▸ Tracy Chapman

Road Trippin’ ▸ Red Hot Chili Peppers

Don’t Worry, Be Happy ▸ Bob Marley

Soak Up the Sun or Every Day is a Winding Road ▸ Sheryl Crow

Vacation ▸ The Go-Go’s

New York State of Mind ▸ Billy Joel

Take Me Home Country Roads ▸ John Denver

Day Tripper ▸ The Beatles

Escape (The Pina Colada Song) ▸ Rupert Holmes

Holiday ▸ Madonna

Adventure of a Lifetime ▸ Coldplay

Born to Be Wild ▸ Steppenwolf

Roam ▸ The B-52’s

Come Away With Me ▸ Norah Jones

I’m So Excited ▸ The Pointer Sisters

Go Your Own Way ▸ Fleetwood Mac

I Get Around ▸ The Beach Boys

Little Red Corvette ▸ Prince

Happy ▸ Pharrell Williams

Take the Long Way Home ▸ Supertramp

I’m Outta Here ▸ Shania Twain

The Wanderer ▸ Dion

Hidden Gems

Tarrytown, NY

Castle-like mansions owned by the rich and famous in the 19th and 20th centuries gave the village of Tarrytown, NY, on the Hudson River in Westchester County the nickname “Millionaire’s Colony.” Some of the original grand estates here and in its adjacent sister village, Sleepy Hollow, are still open for tours.

Do. One of the most magnificent estates is Kykuit, the 1902 home to four generations of the family of John D. Rockefeller, philanthropist and founder of Standard Oil. (381 N Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, 914.366.6900)

Sunnyside, the 1835 cottage-style residence of Washington Irving, author of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow and Rip Van Winkle is not quite as sumptuous but still grand. (3 W Sunnyside Lane, Irvington, 914.366.6900)

Philipsburg Manor, a living history museum, gives visitors a glimpse of the lives and work of the former farming, milling, and trading center’s enslaved community in 1750 through generations of personal and family histories. (381 N Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, 914.366.6900)

Sunlight filtering through the masterfully crafted stained-glass windows by Marc Chagall and Henri Matisse bathes the Union Church of Pocantico Hills with an otherworldly glow. (555 Bedford Rd, Tarrytown, 914.366.6900)

After opening to the public in 2018, the 3.6-mile Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge path has attracted walkers and bikers. It features sculptures, a mural, and six scenic overlooks with interpretive history displays.

Since 1885, Tarrytown Music Hall has been an important regional center for the performing arts known for its historic ambiance and excellent acoustics. (13 Main St, 914.631.3390)

Eat. Over two dozen authentically Spanish small plates make for a fun sharing experience at Basque Tapas Bar Restaurant. (61 Main St, Tarrytown, 914.801.9200)

The view of the Hudson River from Hudson Farmer & The Fish is as delicious as the menu offerings, including a full raw bar, pizza, and other specialties made from ingredients fresh from the sea and their own farm. (11 River St, Sleepy Hollow, 914.631.8380)

Stay. Custom mahogany furniture and posh pillowtop beds are worthy décor details for the mansion house at Tarrytown House Estate, which is set amid acres of gardens. Amenities include outdoor and heated indoor pools, and pets are welcome. (49 E Sunnyside Lane, 914.591.8200)

Bethlehem, PA

Founded in 1741, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, is designated a National Historic Landmark District, and last year, its 10-acre Moravian Church Settlements-Bethlehem collection of 18th-century structures was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site, one of only 26 in the U.S. In addition to its historic significance, the town is also a vibrant center of traditional and contemporary culture.

Historic Hotel Bethlehem. Photo credit: Courtesy of Discover Lehigh Valley.

Do. Downtown Bethlehem is so rich in history that its 90-minute World Heritage Tour covers only a two-square-block area. The nine structures, four ruins, and cemetery on the tour tell the story of the Moravian settlers as they lived, worked, and worshipped when they arrived in the 18th century and as they continue to do today. Among the historic buildings is the Gemeinhaus, the Moravian Museum of Bethlehem. (66 West Church St, 610.691.6055)

Period-furnished and decorated rooms, galleries, and changing exhibits trace changes in style spanning three centuries starting in the mid-1800s at the Kemerer Museum of Decorative Arts. The gardens feature stainless steel sculptures created by a local artist, and next door is one of the largest antique dollhouse collections in the U.S., with 44 structures and 6,000 pieces from 1830 to 1930. (427 N New St, 610.868.6868)

ArtsQuest offers one-day workshops in cartoon drawing, needle felting, watercolor painting, jewelry making, and more. (25 W 3rd St, 610.332.1300)

Eat. Edge combines French and Asian influences to create intriguing dishes such as orange teriyaki-glazed salmon and coconut-crusted tofu with a ginger soy dipping sauce. (74 W Broad St, Suite 220, 610.814.0100)

The live musical accompaniment changes weekly, but the elaborate Sunday Brunch at 1741 Terrace at the Historic Hotel Bethlehem is always special. (437 Main St, 855.274.5665)

Stay. From its grand lobby to its handsomely appointed guestrooms, the Historic Hotel Bethlehem has been the heart of downtown hospitality for over 280 years. (855.264.2598)

Frederick, MD

On beautiful spring and summer days and evenings, the locals like to gather at Carroll Creek Linear Park, a nearly one-mile-long public space in downtown Frederick, Maryland. The park features some astounding art and frequent live music entertainment. Set against a skyline of soaring church spires and the Catoctin Mountains, this lively town brings together history, culture, and a major shopping area with over 200 specialty boutiques, art galleries, breweries, and distilleries.

Do. Through artifacts, exhibits, and personal accounts, the National Museum of Civil War Medicine traces the experiences of soldiers and surgeons during the war’s bloodiest battles and how the innovations from that time changed the tools and practices of modern medicine. (48 E Patrick St, 301.695.1864)

Consisting of a manor house, icehouse, log cabin, blacksmith shop, a carriage collection, and two barns, Rose Hill Manor Park and Museums’ hands-on exhibits give children the opportunity to engage in activities, from carding wool to playing with period toys, that were part of early American daily life. (1611 N Market St, 301.600.1650)

An iron bridge transformed into a trompe l’oeil (French for “fool the eye”) mural masterpiece signifying community spirit is only one of the works visitors can encounter on Frederick’s Public Art Trail. A map of the 17 stops along the two-mile trail is available at the Visitor Center. (151 S East St, 301.600.4047)

Frederick, MD. Photo credit: Courtesy of City of Frederick.

The former 1926 movie palace, now the Weinberg Center for the Arts, and its more intimate New Spire Arts theater, present year-round programs of professional music, dance, stage productions, comedy, and classic movies. (20 W Patrick St, 301.600.2828)

Eat. For anyone serious about steak, the Wine Kitchen on the Creek offers the Daily Butcher’s Flight, samples of three different cuts. (50 Carroll Creek Way, #160, 301.663.6968)

Sabor de Cuba serves up family recipes of traditional Cuban favorites from Pollo a la Plancha (citrus-marinated chicken breast) to seafood paella. (9 E Patrick St, 301.663.1036)

Stay. All eight of the suites at The Inn at Springfield Manor are lovely, but literary aficionados might want to book The Edgar, named after Edgar Allan Poe. Legend has it that Poe spent his honeymoon at the inn and carved his name in the glass windowpane with a diamond wedding ring. The property also features a gorgeous lavender field, vineyard, winery, brewery, and distillery. (11836 Auburn Rd, Thurmont, 301.271.0099)

Road Games

Before the kids can ask “Are We There Yet?” for the nineteenth time, engage them with a simple word game. Before you know it, you will be there. License Plate Game —look for plates from all 50 states.

—look for plates from all 50 states. I Spy —choose something you see and everyone tries to guess what it is.

—choose something you see and everyone tries to guess what it is. 20 Questions —the person who is “it” thinks of a person, place or thing and the other players get 20 questions to try to guess what it is.

—the person who is “it” thinks of a person, place or thing and the other players get 20 questions to try to guess what it is. Name That Country —one person thinks of a country’s (or state or city’s) name and announces the first letter of that name. The first person who guesses correctly gets to do the same thing.

—one person thinks of a country’s (or state or city’s) name and announces the first letter of that name. The first person who guesses correctly gets to do the same thing. Two Truths and a Lie—out of three statements, players have to guess which is the lie.

Must-See Sites

Cooperstown, NY

Cooperstown, New York, home of the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, offers a thrilling experience for fans of “America’s Favorite Pastime.” Another draw for visitors is Otsego Lake, the inspiration for Glimmer-glass in 19th-century author James Fenimore Cooper’s famous Leather-stocking Tales. (The village was established by Cooper’s father in 1786.)

National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum – Cooperstown, NY. Photo credit: Courtesy of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum

Do. Beginning with the film Generations of the Game, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum immerses visitors in highlights from the sport’s past and present and its influence on American culture. More than 40,000 one-of-a-kind artifacts and memorabilia from the plaque gallery honoring the game’s greats to uniforms and equipment all have compelling stories to tell. (25 Main St, 607.547.7200)

Visitors can travel back in time to the late 18th-to-early 20th centuries through restored buildings, hands-on activities, and craft demonstrations at Fenimore Farm and Country Village, formerly owned by James Fenimore Cooper and still a working farm. (5775 State Highway 80, 607.547.1450)

The Thaw Collection of American Indian Art at the Fenimore Art Museum showcases centuries of everyday and decorative items, from baskets, pots, and dolls to jewelry, clothing, and masks. Another collection focuses on the works of folk artists, such as quilts, cigar-store figures, carvings, decorated stoneware, paintings, and ship figureheads. (5798 State Highway 80, 607.547.1400)

Following the contours of Lake Otsego, the 18-hole championship Leatherstocking Golf Course at The Otesaga Resort Hotel is as challenging as it is scenic. (60 Lake St, 607.544.2546)

The Otesaga Resort Hotel. Photo credit: Courtesy of Otesaga Resort Hotel.

Eat. Thirty-six-day dry-aged prime is about as good as beef can get, so it’s no surprise to find it on the menu at the elegant 1909 restaurant at the Otesaga Resort Hotel. Recent non-beef selections included miso yuzu marinated, roasted cod, and Peruvian roasted chicken. (60 Lake St, 607.547.9931)

The prosciutto, fig, and truffle Neapolitan pizza is a triumph at Bocca Osteria, and the gnocchi and fettuccine are made daily by a real Italian mama. (5438 State Hwy 28, 607.282.4031)

Stay. Palatial in scope and warm in personality, The Otesaga Resort Hotel on Lake Otsego combines the amenities of a luxury accommodation with the coziness of a country house. An on-site spa combines herbs and other nourishing ingredients to create relaxing, refreshing, and rejuvenating head-to-toe treatments. Guests can also rent canoes to paddle out on the lake.

Annapolis, MD

Annapolis is more than just the capital of Maryland; it is also “America’s Sailing Capital,” with all kinds of watercraft plying the Chesapeake Bay for fun and sport. With a wealth of historic sites, the city is also referred to as “A Museum Without Walls,” warranting a stroll of its downtown area to discover its stories and secrets.

Do. A fun introduction to the city’s four centuries of history is a walking tour of its downtown streets, including a stop at the Maryland State House, with a Colonial-garbed guide. A 45-minute highlight tour of the U.S. Naval Academy can be added. (410.268.7601)

Wednesday nights in spring and summer are especially exciting in Annapolis when the yachts compete in a weekly race on the bay sponsored by the Annapolis Yacht Club. The best places to watch the races are on Spa Creek Bridge or, even better, the Schooner Woodwind or Woodwind II, on which passengers, or “guest crew,” can help steer. (Annapolis Waterfront Hotel, 80 Compromise St, 410.263.7837)

Yacht Races – Annapolis, MD. Photo credit: Courtesy of Walter Cooper.

Surrounded by rivers and the bay, it’s no wonder that water sports are popular here. Just 15 minutes from Annapolis is South River Jet Ski Rentals. (48 S River Rd South, Edgewater, 410.212.4202)

One of the finest examples of Colonial-era architecture in Annapolis is The Hammond-Harwood House, built in 1774. Tours take visitors through rooms furnished with the former resident families’ collections of fine and decorative art while revealing details about their lives and those of the enslaved people who served them. (19 Maryland Ave, 410.263.4683)

The Rams Head On Stage presents headline and local talent in music and comedy in an intimate setting. (33 West St, 410.268.4545)

Eat. Captain Lou’s Platter at Cantler’s Riverside Inn, brings you everything that you love about Maryland — a crab cake, soft shell crab, and rockfish filet. (458 Forest Beach Rd, 410.757.1311)

A three-hour Annapolis Food Tour includes stops at several local restaurants for small plates and tastings showcasing their specialties. (410.248.6276)

Stay. It’s hard to believe that the upscale boutique hotel that is now 1313 West was originally a 19th-century farmhouse. West Street was once a horse-racing circuit, and the hotel’s guests-only Jockey Club Lounge takes some decorating cues from those equestrian roots. (1313 West St, 410.417.7888)

Romantic Getaways

Easton, MD

If there was ever a town made for arts- and antiques-seekers, it is Easton, Maryland. The idyllic downtown can be covered in 15 minutes at a brisk walk, but no one can resist peeking in the windows or browsing the numerous galleries and boutiques.

Do. Over 100 dealers selling everything from rare books and historical maps to furniture, jewelry, silver, porcelain, and crystal to memorabilia from the Civil War through World War II are displayed in downtown and around Easton’s antiques and collectibles shops. A few must-visits are Foxwell’s Antiques & Collectibles. (7793 Ocean Gateway, 410.820.9705), Vintage Books and Fine Art (7 E Dover St, 410.562.3403), and The Big Rooster Mall. (125 Kemp Lane, 410.936.7400)

Easton’s numerous art galleries display regional, national, and international talent in various media and styles, from classic to contemporary and even representing different cultures. You’re bound to find something to enhance your home décor among the oil, watercolor, and pastel paintings, bronze and clay sculptures, and stained-glass mosaics. Some must-stops are Troika Gallery (9 S Harrison St, 410.770.9190), Studio B Art Gallery (7B Goldsborough St, 443.988.1818), The Zebra Gallery (5 N Harrison St, 410.253.9131), and The Trippe Gallery (23 N Harrison St, 410.310.8727)

Academy Art Museum – Easton, MD. Photo credit: Courtesy of Talbot County – Mark Sandlin.

Academy Art Museum displays works from the 17th century to today by masters such as Ansel Adams, Mary Cassatt, Francis-co Goya, Pablo Picasso, and Rembrandt van Rijn. Check their events calendar before you visit to find one-day hands-on art workshops, discussions, performances, and films. (106 South St, 410.822.2787)

Various protected habitats over 400 acres attract a wide array of feathered residents and migrating visitors to Pickering Creek Audubon Center. From over four miles of trails decked out with blinds and platforms, birders can spy more than 30 species of songbirds as well as waterfowl, shorebirds, waders, wild turkeys, and eagles. (11450 Audubon Lane, 410.822.4903)

The performing arts are also central to Easton’s culture. At the 400-seat, recently restored Art Deco Avalon Theatre, once heralded as “The Shore’s Most Beautiful Show Place,” live music is just the ticket for an evening of great entertainment. The 60-seat Stoltz Listening Room at the Avalon is a more intimate, cabaret-style venue. (40 E Dover St, 410.822.7299)

Eat. For a true taste of Hunter’s Tavern at the Tidewater Inn, an icon on the Eastern Shore, start your meal with a bowl of the restaurant’s renowned snapping turtle soup. Seafood is a specialty such as a recent menu offering of red snapper served over spicy jambalaya. (101 E Dover St, 410.822.4034)

Bas Rouge – Easton, MD. Photo credit: Courtesy of Nicole Franzen.

Viennese and other European classics, such as jumbo lump crab spaetzle and flounder roulade with shellfish mousseline and warm lobster bring a taste of the Continent to the Eastern Shore at Bas Rouge. (19 Federal St, 410.822.1637)

Stay. A stay at Tidewater House feels like a globe-trotting adventure. The antique and reproduction furnishings in each of the six guestrooms in this gorgeous 1874 mansion are themed to reflect various international locations and experiences, including an English garden, a French chateau, a visit to exotic Asia, or an African safari. Some of the rooms have steam showers and air jet tubs. (202 Dover St, 410.822.1300)

Dutchess and Columbia Counties, NY

Walking on water, drinking in nature, engaging in art, and tasting the best of what the land has to offer are only a few activities available in New York’s Dutchess and Columbia counties.

Do. The Walkway Over the Hudson stretches 1.28 miles, 212 feet above the river, from Poughkeepsie to the Town of Lloyd. The world’s longest elevated pedestrian bridge, it was first opened in 1889 as a railroad bridge and today invites visitors to stroll, run, bike, or skate its length. QR-coded signage and a GPS-based audio tour explain the histories of the walkway and surrounding area and the river’s ecology. (Poughkeepsie entrance: 61 Parker Ave, 845.454.9649)

Olana Historic Site – Hudson, NY. Photo credit: Courtesy of Peter Aaron

Nineteenth-century landscape artist Frederic E. Church was inspired by travels in America and throughout the world and his time studying with Thomas Cole, founder of the Hudson River School art movement. His home at Olana State Historic Site is open for tours and visitors are welcome to stroll the surrounding 250 acres he designed. (5720 State Rte 9G, Hudson, 518.751.0344)

The tasting room at Milea Estate Vineyard provides the perfect atmosphere for sampling the wines made from hybrids of European and Native American grapes, including centuries-old heirloom varieties, grown on their own property and sourced from other small, sustainable, New York growers. Any oenophile would love the special two-hour private tour of the expansive farm and wine tasting in a private cottage accompanied by local cheese and charcuterie, and seasonal hummus. (450 Hollow Rd, Staatsburg, 845.266.0384)

Dia Art Foundation was founded in 1974 in New York to support contemporary artists whose work is of a scale or scope that most traditional galleries cannot accommodate. Dia Beacon showcases one such installation at a time from the 1960s to the present. (3 Beekman St, Beacon, 845.440.0100)

A lovingly restored early 20th-century building has been transformed into the Stissing Center for Arts & Culture, a Hudson Valley hub for music, dance, theatrical performances, comedy, and the visual arts. (2950 Church St, Pine Plains, 518.771.3339)

Culinary Institute of America – Hyde Park, NY. Photo credit: Courtesy of The Culinary Institute of America.

Eat. At the Culinary Institute of America, the nation’s future top chefs get the best training in the world. Foodies can get a taste of their talents at several globally inspired on-campus dining spots. (1946 Campus Dr, Hyde Park) American Bounty puts the emphasis on regional and seasonal ingredients, creating innovative upscale fare. (845.451.1011) Bocuse Restaurant gets its sophisticated menu inspirations from Paul Bocuse, one of France’s most famous chefs. (845.451.1012) The cuisine at Ristorante Caterina de’ Medici is delectably true to its Italian roots. (845.451.1013)

Stay. Country comfort coupled with a distinctive personality is what guests can expect at the Millbrook Inn. The more-than-century-old grand Colonial home is furnished with a mixture of authentic period pieces, found objects, and eclectic art to create a one-of-a-kind aesthetic. Breakfast ranging from freshly baked scones and yogurt bowls on weekdays to eggs, bacon and pancakes on weekends is included. (3 Gifford Rd, Millbrook, 845.605.1120)

Lancaster, PA

The clip-clopping of horse-drawn Amish buggies and miles of idyllic rolling farmland are reminders that Lancaster is the heart of Pennsylvania Dutch Country. That heart also has a romantic side with high-in-the-sky, moonlight and backroads tours, world-class art, international dining, and elegant accommodations.

Lancaster, PA. Photo credit: Courtesy of discoverlancaster.com

Do. There’s nothing as heady as the sensation of being caressed by the soft breeze while floating nearly a mile above picturesque small towns and surrounding countryside in a hot air balloon. The entire experience lasts between 2.5 and three hours, which includes about one hour in the air. (Lancaster Balloon Rides, 2727 Old Philadelphia Pk, Bird-in-Hand, 800.763.5987)

On a moonlight tour of the Wolf Sanctuary of PA, visitors learn about species conservation and meet the more than 50 residents who have been rescued from life-threatening situations or homes where they were kept as pets. Following the tour, a roaring bonfire awaits. Daytime tours are also available. (465 Speedwell Forge Rd, Lititz, 717.626.4617)

Sweethearts can share a scoot coupe for two or drive their own vehicle on a guided backroads cruise with Strasburg Scooters. A special date night offering includes a certificate for mini-golf and ice cream or dinner at a local restaurant. (246 N Decatur St, Strasburg, 717.344.2488)

Lancaster City boasts six independent craft breweries, and on a Walk-a-Bout Brewery Tour of Lancaster, participants will sample flights at three of them, take some exclusive factory tours, and meet the producers. During the tour, guides will relate historical facts and anecdotal tales about the city. (717.660.0767)

Set on 33 acres of gardens and woods, Historic Rock Ford features the circa 1794 General Edward Hand Mansion and the John J. Snyder, Jr. Gallery of Early Lancaster County Decorative Arts. Guided tours of the Hand Mansion reveal details about the lives of this Revolutionary War adjutant general to George Washington and the tenants, servants, and enslaved, indentured, and free laborers who worked the property. Architecture, furnishings, and rare artifacts represent the period between 1794 and 1807. The Snyder Gallery displays furnishings, portraiture, tall case clocks, silver, long rifles, and other items from 1760 to 1820. (881 Rockford Rd, Lancaster, 717.392.7223)

Eat. Small bites and shareable dishes make Passerine a destination for romantic dining. The French influence is evident in dishes such as savory butternut squash crepe cake and whole grilled branzino with tarragon cream and salmon roe. (Cafe Passerine, 114 N Prince St, Lancaster, 717.283.2996)

A wood-burning hearth, Neapolitan oven, and handmade pastas distinguish the Italian-influenced dishes at Luca. Sunday-only meatballs are a fan favorite. (436 W James St, Lancaster, 717.553.5770)

Stay. The Lancaster Arts Hotel’s public spaces and guestrooms feature locally crafted furnishings and original works by established and emerging Pennsylvania artists, giving the ambiance of a fine gallery. The suites have whirlpool jet spa tubs. A deluxe continental breakfast is included as is the use of bicycles for touring downtown. (300 Harrisburg Ave, Lancaster, 717.219.2715)

Wilmington, DE

Magnificent mansions, glorious gardens, and a multitude of museums and historical sites make visiting Wilmington, Delaware, a colorful and educational experience. This vibrant cosmopolitan center in the heart of the Brandywine Valley also features world-caliber dining and accommodations.

Do. The industrialist du Pont family left a legacy of extraordinary architecture, gardens, art, and artifacts, making a major impact on Wilmington’s past and present. Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library, the birthplace and residence of Henry Francis du Pont, built between 1839 and 1842, has been called the “largest and richest museum of American furniture and decorative arts in the world.” The graceful, 175-room mansion, which sits on 1,000 protected acres, including a 60-acre garden, is accessible through guided and self-guided tours. It showcases a collection of nearly 90,000 objects made or used in America since 1640. (5105 Kennett Pk, Winterthur, 800.448.3883)

Alfred I. du Pont created the 77-room mansion Nemours Estate between 1909 and 1910. Furnishings, art, technology, and staff stories allow visitors to glimpse how this illustrious family lived, worked, and played. The 200 acres of gardens were modeled after those at the Palace of Versailles. A collection of rare autos is also on display. (1600 Rock-land Rd, 302.651.6912)

Hagley Museum and Library stands on the 235 acres on the Brandywine River that were the site of the original gunpowder works founded by E. I. du Pont in 1802. In addition to the du Pont family’s first home and gardens in America, this indoor-outdoor museum encompasses restored mills and a workers’ community from the period. Five generations of the family lived at Hagley, and today, its furnishings and art collections reflect both their American lifestyles and treasures brought from France, from which they emigrated in 1799. (200 Hagley Creek Rd, 302.658.2400)

Pea Patch Island, the site of Fort Delaware, built around 1859 in the middle of the Delaware River to protect the ports of Wilmington and Philadelphia, must be reached by ferry. During the Civil War, the fort was a camp for Confederate POWs, housing over 10,000 at one time, and visitors can learn about its wartime history from costumed interpreters. Pea Patch Island is also home to one of the largest Atlantic Coast nesting sites for herons, egrets, and ibises, a major draw for birders. (Ferry dock is at 45 Clinton St, Delaware City)

Le Cavalier – Wilmington, DE. Photo credit: Courtesy of Taylor Mickal Photography.

Eat. Le Cavalier in the Hotel Du Pont’s menu blends the flavors of North Africa and the Provence region of France. A recent menu featured lamb shoulder tagine and veal sugo, an Italian meat sauce, with guanciale and thyme. (42 West 11th St, 302.594.3154)

The décor is whimsical, and the dishes are original at Krazy Kat’s. Think crispy skin duck breast with crushed hazelnuts and pomegranate molasses and pork osso buco with cranberry glaze. (528 Montchanin Rd, Montchanin, 302.888.4200)

The Hotel Du Pont – Wilmington, DE. Photo credit: Courtesy of Moonloop Photography.

Stay. The Hotel Du Pont is such an icon of Wilmington that it has been nicknamed “The Grande Dame” of the city. Originally constructed in 1913, it retains its elegant Gilded Age style and grand architectural details while welcoming guests without pomp and pretense. Nearly a dozen presidents have stayed here, as have celebrities from Elizabeth Taylor to Meryl Streep, Charles Lindbergh to Amelia Earhart, Stevie Wonder to Jon Bon Jovi, and Lucille Ball to Julie Andrews. The hotel is pet friendly. A courtesy car is available for downtown exploration. (42 W 11th St, 302.594.3100)

