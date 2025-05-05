Virginia child predator sting nabs Rockville teacher

Michael Peter Sherman, 26, a preschool teacher at Rockville’s Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington, was arrested April 25 by authorities in Loudoun County, Virginia, and charged with “using communications systems to facilitate offenses involving children.” Sherman has since been fired by Bender JCC, which said in a statement that the arrest has “no connection to any conduct that took place at Bender JCC.” [Montgomery Community Media]

Marvel Studios’ ‘Thunderbolts*’ has special tie to Silver Spring teen

Marvel Studios’ “Thunderbolts*” hit theaters on Friday and Silver Spring teen Aurora Dennison has a special connection to it. As a Make-A-Wish recipient, Aurora spent the day on the movie set and met star Sebastian Stan last year and swapped dog tags with him. [Source of the Spring]

Man fatally shot Saturday in Washington, D.C. was from Gaithersburg

Alex Alexander, 31, of Gaithersburg, has been identified as the man fatally shot Saturday in the 500 block of Newcomb Street, Southeast. [7News]

Today’s weather:

Heavy thunderstorms with a high of 72 degrees

- Advertisement -

In case you missed it

One suspect arrested, second wanted in connection with Montgomery Village homicide

New beginnings: Historic Black church in Potomac celebrates rebuilt facility

From Bethesda Magazine: Saturday Night Ladies gaming group