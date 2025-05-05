Teen wanted in Montgomery Village homicide turns himself in

The second suspect wanted by Montgomery County police for his alleged involvement in a late April homicide in a Montgomery Village townhome community turned himself in to police on Saturday, according to a police press release.

Jorden Nylen Hungerford, 19, of Hyattsville, was identified by county detectives as a suspect in the fatal April 26 shooting of Henry Krishawn Gilbert, 20, of Montgomery Village.

According to the release, Hungerford went to the Rockville City Police Department to turn himself in on Saturday. He was then transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit in Rockville and charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery, according to digital court records.

Attorney information for Hungerford was not available in digital court records on Monday morning.

Hungerford is scheduled for a bond hearing at the Montgomery County District Court in Rockville on Monday afternoon.

On Thursday, county officers assigned to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Demari Howard Brown, 20, of Montgomery Village in connection to Gilbert’s death. A Friday police press release did not say where Brown was arrested.

Brown was charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery. On Friday afternoon, Montgomery County District Court Judge Sherri Debra Koch ordered Brown to be held without bond, according to digital court records.

Brown is being held at the county’s correctional facility in Boyds, where he awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 30, court records indicate.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred just after 11:50 a.m. on April 26, when county officers responded to the 9800 block of Brookridge Court in the McKendree townhome community for the report of a vehicle that crashed into a townhome, police said in a statement Tuesday.

Responding officers found Gilbert alone inside the vehicle that had crashed and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Despite efforts to save his life, Gilbert was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore ruled the manner of death a homicide following an autopsy, police said Tuesday.

According to a Friday police press release, there was evidence that linked Brown and Hungerford to Gilbert’s death and detectives obtained arrest warrants for the two men on Wednesday. The release did not provide specifics about the evidence.