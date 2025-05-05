Voting open for 3 MoCo restaurants up for 2025 RAMMYS

The public voting period for the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington’s 2025 RAMMYS fan-favorite categories opened Thursday and three Montgomery County restaurants are up for the best sandwich shop and best brunch in the region.

J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse, an American restaurant and craft cocktail bar at 8606 Colesville Road in Silver Spring, is in the running for best brunch. The chophouse is up against Old Town Alexandria’s Josephine and Le Diplomate, Sequoia and Vera Cocina & Bar in the District.

Bethesda Magazine’s food critic, David Hagedorn, gave high praise to J. Hollinger’s steak frites dish in a restaurant review for the magazine’s September/October 2022 issue.

“My knife, unlike with chewier cuts often used for the dish (such as hanger, flat iron or flank), glides effortlessly through the meat, whose umami beefiness melds beautifully with the sweetness and pungency of its garlic-parsley butter,” Hagedorn wrote.

Takoma Park’s Soko Butcher Shop and Market, which is known for its Philly cheesesteak, and Jetties, a local sandwich chain with locations in Bethesda and Chevy Chase, are up for the hottest sandwich spot. They face off against D.C.’s AmperSandwich at Shilling Canning Co. and Your Only Friend, and Arlington, Virginia’s Queen Mother’s.

The winners of the fan-favorite categories will be chosen by the public’s vote, according to the restaurant association. To cast a vote, visit this link.

Voting will end at 5 p.m. on May 31. NBC Washington/Telemundo are facilitating the voting.

“Whether you’re loyal to your neighborhood brunch spot or ready to try the city’s hottest new sandwich, we encourage everyone to vote and help celebrate the incredible restaurants that make our region such a vibrant place to dine,” Shawn Townsend, president and CEO of the restaurant association, said in a press release announcing the start of public voting.

The RAMMY Awards are presented annually by the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington and chosen by a panel of judges. In mid-April, the restaurant association announced the finalists for this year’s awards, nine of which are located in the county. Among those nominated are King Street Oyster Bar in Potomac, a finalist in the upscale casual restaurant category, and San Pancho Burritos in Takoma Park, a finalist for best new restaurant.

Winners for all categories will be announced at the 2025 RAMMYS Awards Gala on Aug. 3 in Washington, D.C.

The goal of the awards ceremony is to honor “excellence in the Washington metropolitan area’s restaurant and food service community, from innovative beverage programs and top-tier service to culinary creativity and leadership,” an April press release announcing the finalists said.