County Council continues budget deliberations

The Montgomery County Council will continue its deliberation on the fiscal year 2026 budget, Capital Improvement Program (CIP) amendments and potential tax increases on Tuesday.



During the meeting, councilmembers will also introduce a bill to create stricter laws for commercial party events held at county residences.

The council will meet at 9 a.m. in the Stella Werner Council Office Building in Rockville for its regular weekly business meeting. Here’s what to expect:

Council continues budget deliberations

The council will continue to deliberate on the fiscal year 2026 budget through a series of work sessions. They will consider a potential income tax increase as well as potential cuts to the proposed spending plan and amendments to the CIP. The council will closely review the proposed operating and capital budgets for most county departments and deliberate over whether changes, cuts or additions need to be made.

Councilmembers are tasked with reviewing County Executive Marc Elrich’s proposed $7.65 billion county operating budget. As part of his budget, Elrich (D) introduced a proposal to increase the county’s income tax rate from 3.2% to 3.3%, a suggestion that has not been well received by most councilmembers.

The tax hike proposal was introduced to fully fund Montgomery County Public Schools’ (MCPS) $3.65 billion budget request for fiscal year 2026, which begins July 1. Councils must vote whether to approve Elrich’s proposal by May 15.

Bill focused on commercial party regulations to be introduced

Councilmembers Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1) and Dawn Luedtke (D-Dist. 7) are expected to introduce a bill to apply stricter regulations for commercial parties and events held at private residences and other venues.

According to the legislative packet, the bill would impose greater penalties on commercial parties that are unlicensed and unpermitted. The bill would “prohibit an unlicensed party for gain or profit to which the general public is admitted with certain exceptions” and “establish the penalty for violation of the prohibition against an unlicensed party for gain or profit at a residential property to which the general public is admitted,” according to the council staff report. The proposed penalty would be a fine of up to $5,000.

Last year, unlicensed commercial parties caught the attention of local lawmakers after residents complained about several pool parties held at mansions in the county without a permit. Some of these events involved the unlicensed sale of alcohol and marijuana. At one event held over Memorial Day weekend, public safety officials estimated that about 1,000 people attended a “Wet Dreams” pool party at a Potomac residence, causing parking chaos in the neighborhood.