From Bethesda Magazine: Five things we love right now

Put Together Pretty Petals

It turns out you don’t have to be a professional floral designer to whip up an elegant seasonal centerpiece. At a floral design workshop in March at Rolling Ridge Farm in Laytonsville, about 20 participants gathered around metal workbenches with snips and floral foam in hand, guided by Emmi Bergmann, who owns the farm with her husband, Glenn. The class filled round woven baskets with low-lying combinations of potted hyacinth bulbs, cut Gerbera daisies and other flowers, along with faux robin eggs and tiny ceramic rabbits.

In addition to the full-service floral shop, which occupies an enclosed loft above some stables, the property also has an equestrian facility, garden, greenhouses and an Airbnb. The flowers at the March workshop were purchased for the event, but the arrangements often feature blooms grown on-site, says Melissa Bonds, venue manager for the farm. Upcoming workshops include three Mother’s Day-themed events on May 11, a “Hand-Picked Peonies” event on June 1 and “Daddy & Me Build-A-Boat” on June 8. Adult classes range from $75 to $110. Children’s classes start at $30. 7409 Brink Road, Laytonsville, 301-919-1316, rollingridgemd.com

Photo credit: Mariam Bukhari

Sip a Sampler

With a growing list of more than 20 coffee drinks to choose from, Baruch Café in Bethesda makes it tough to pick just one. The coffee flight allows you to try four small versions of any of the java offerings for $15. Presented in pretty cups, the choices include (pictured above, from left) a caramel frappe, Nutella cappuccino, tiramisu cappuccino and pistachio cappuccino. You can substitute regular milk with oat, almond or coconut milk for an extra 75 cents. Founded by Claci and Ignacio Noboa, Baruch Café opened in December. Food on the menu offers a world of flavors, with dishes inspired by Italian, Peruvian and Hawaiian cultures. 4841 Del Ray Ave., Bethesda, 703-864-4558, baruchcafe.toast.site

Photo credit: Courtesy Montgomery Parks, M-NCPPC

The Magic of Butterflies

A butterfly exhibit returns to Brookside Gardens’ South Conservatory House this spring for the first time in six years. Slated to run through Sept. 21, The Butterfly Experience gives visitors an opportunity to see and learn about hundreds of butterflies from all over the world. You also might interact with them—they’re fluttering all around and sometimes will land on you. The exhibit, which had been offered annually beginning in 1997, was last held in 2019, says Stephanie Oberle, Brookside Gardens’ director. Pandemic restrictions and staff vacancies kept Brookside from offering the exhibit again until this year, according to Oberle. Tickets are $14, $9 for ages 3 to 12, and free for children younger than 3. Purchasing tickets in advance is recommended. 1500 Glenallan Ave., Wheaton, 301-962-1400, montgomeryparks.org

Photo credit: Amy Orndorff

Crafting Cheaply

Walking into the Art Supply Thrift Shop on the second floor of Germantown’s BlackRock Center for the Arts is like walking into a crafty treasure box of bits, bobs and baubles. The creative wonderland, which opened in its permanent location in mid-January, is the passion project of Gaithersburg’s Kate Coates. The mission, she says, is to make art accessible to all through pay-what-you-can pricing and to divert usable supplies from landfills. People can donate just about anything art-adjacent and, as of late March, some 5,100 pounds of paints, fabrics, buttons and more had been kept from the trash, Coates says. The shop is open Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m., and money that’s raised supports programming at BlackRock. 12901 Town Commons Drive, Germantown, 301-528-2260, blackrockcenter.org

Photo credit: Courtesy Montgomery Parks, M-NCPPC

More Merry to Go Around

Hop on a gallant zebra’s back or take a whirl in a chariot at Wheaton Regional Park’s new carousel, which opened in April. The vibrant attraction—36 feet in diameter and painted in a red, white and blue color scheme—was installed earlier this year, replacing a historic carousel that was relocated to Clarksburg and will eventually be reopened (no date has been announced). For their two-minute spin, riders can choose from 22 fiberglass horses, 11 zebras, an ADA-accessible chariot and a hand-painted, double-bench chariot. Look around for patriotic details, such as bald eagles. Each ride is $4 per person. Rides are free for children younger than 2 with a paying adult. 2002 Shorefield Road, Wheaton, montgomeryparks.org

This appears in the May/June 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine.