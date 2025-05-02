Two-vehicle collision on Clara Barton Parkway causes traffic delays

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews responded to a two-vehicle collision that injured six people on Clara Barton Parkway near Brookmont on Friday afternoon, MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer said in a social media post.

All travel lanes on Clara Barton Parkway between Cabin John Parkway and Chain Bridge Road NW are closed to traffic as first responders are at the scene, the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) program said in a social media post.

Heavy delays are to be expected and drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

Just before 1:15 p.m. Piringer said in a social media post that MCFRS crews were responding to Clara Barton Parkway between Cabin John Parkway and the Washington, D.C. line for the report of a collision. U.S. Park Police also responded.

At the scene, first responders encountered a vehicle fire that was “well-involved,” Piringer said. The collision appeared to have been head-on between two vehicles.

The vehicle fire caused a small brush fire at the scene, Piringer said. By 1:40 p.m. the fire has been extinguished.

Six people, all occupants of the vehicles, were transported to the hospital by MCFRS with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Piringer. However, two of the patients sustained traumatic injuries.