MoCo official warns of teen drunk driving as prom, graduation season nears

Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy is urging parents and teens to be aware of the risks of underage drinking and driving while under the influence of alcohol. The warning comes as prom, graduation and beach week approach. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data, 30% of teens killed in traffic crashes were drinking alcohol. [DC News Now]

Silver Spring media company struggles amid data breach

Urban One, a Silver Spring-based media company focusing on serving Black audiences, reported that a cyberattack in March had compromised personal data. As it deals with the data breach, the company also faces layoffs due to an anticipated decline in advertising revenue. [The Source of the Spring]

County residents protest 100 days of Trump administration in Rockville

Montgomery County residents gathered in Rockville on Wednesday to speak out and express their concerns about federal policy changes under the Trump administration. At the rally, residents said economic instability, immigration and federal job cuts were key concerns. [WUSA9]

Today’s weather: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day with a high near 86 degrees.

