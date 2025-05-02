Silver Spring elementary school recognized for military student support 

Glen Haven Elementary School in Silver Spring was recognized Monday for its support of military-connected students and families when it was designated as a Purple Star School by the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), according to a statement from the state education department.

The Silver Spring elementary school was one of 23 schools recognized by the Maryland State Department of Education, but the first and only school to be recognized in Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) since the creation of the program, according to a social media post from Tara Strain, the principal of Glen Haven Elementary.

“The Eagle Nation prides ourselves on our work with our military-connected families,” Strain said on social media Tuesday.

Maryland’s Purple Star School program was established in 2022 through the Maryland General Assembly and was adopted by the Maryland State Board of Education in 2023, according to the MSDE website. The program “honors schools that go above and beyond to support military-connected students and their families,” the website reads.

According to the MSDE, to achieve the Purple Star designation, schools must meet the following requirements:

A staff member designated as a military liaison, who serves as the contact for newly enrolled military families and students

Digital resources included on the school’s website for military students and families

A student-led transition team that helps peers navigate the physical and academic environments of the school through activities such as tours and orientations

Training for staff focused on creating an understanding of the challenges military-connected students face

Purple Star schools from across the state were celebrated at the Tuesday Maryland State Board of Education meeting. According to the meeting, Glen Haven Elementary School surveys its staff to find military connections, so their knowledge can be used to support military-connected students.

“Our Purple Star Schools are shining examples of compassion in action,” said Carey Wright, state superintendent of schools, in a Monday statement. “These school communities open their hearts to military-connected students and families, offering not just support, but a true sense of belonging. We celebrate their commitment and the difference they make every single day.”