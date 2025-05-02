One suspect arrested, second wanted in connection with Montgomery Village homicide

Montgomery County police have arrested a Montgomery Village man in connection with a homicide that occurred on Brookridge Court in Montgomery Village on Saturday, the department said in a press release Friday afternoon. Police are also asking for the public’s help in locating a second suspect believed to be connected to the homicide.

On Thursday, county officers assigned to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Demari Howard Brown, 20, after county detectives identified him as a suspect in the shooting death of Henry Krishawn Gilbert, 20, of Montgomery Village, the release said.

Brown, who was charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery, was transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit in Rockville after his arrest, according to police. He is set for a bond review hearing at the Montgomery County District Court in Rockville on Friday afternoon.

Attorney information for Brown was not available via digital court records Friday afternoon.

Detectives identified Jorden Nylen Hungerford, 19, as the second suspect, the release said. The release did not specify the area where Hungerford lives. An arrest warrant for Hungerford was obtained Wednesday and charges him with first-degree murder and armed robbery.

A photo of Hungerford, who remains at large, was shared by police on social media Friday.

Just after 11:50 a.m. on April 26, county officers found Gilbert with an apparent gunshot wound inside a vehicle that crashed into a Montgomery Village townhome in the 9800 block of Brookridge Court, the department said Tuesday in a statement.

Despite efforts to save his life, Gilbert, who was in the driver’s seat and the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The incident occurred in the McKendree townhome community, a mile from Watkins Mill High School.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore ruled the manner of death a homicide following an autopsy, police said Tuesday.

According to police, there was evidence that linked Brown and Hungerford to Gilbert’s death and detectives obtained arrest warrants for the two men on Wednesday. The release did not provide specifics about the evidence.

Police ask anyone with information about the fatal shooting or Hungerford’s location to call the police non-emergency line at 301-279-8000 or contact the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County.

Tips can be submitted anonymously at www.crimesolversmcmd.org or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.