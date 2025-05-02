1,400 Pepco customers without power in downtown Silver Spring

Utility crews were working Friday morning to restore power to about 1,400 customers in the downtown Silver Spring area following an outage, a Pepco spokesperson told Bethesda Today.

Some roads were closed due to the outage and the presence of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews who were responding to electrical issues at a nearby Verizon substation in the downtown area.

Georgia Avenue past Cameron Street was closed and all travel lanes between Cameron Street and Colesville Road were reportedly blocked as well, the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operation Coordination (MATOC) Program said in a social post.

By 11 a.m. MATOC said on social media that all travel lanes have reopened on Georgia Avenue and the incident was contained to “side streets.”

FINAL: Fire Department Activity. MD-97 SB (Georgia Avenue) past Cameron Street. Montgomery County, MD. The incident is reported to be contained to side streets with all travel lanes reopened on Georgia Avenue. Remaining delays are dissipating. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) May 2, 2025

According to the Pepco spokesperson, underground crews were on scene to fix the power issue, which occurred in the 8600 block of Colesville Road.

“Our crews right now are working safely and as quickly as possible to restore those customers,” the spokesperson said.

The cause of the outage is still under investigation, and it is unclear when power will be restored, according to Pepco.

Earlier in the morning, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews were in the downtown Silver Spring area responding at about 6 a.m. to a report of a fire at a Verizon substation building, according to MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer.

More- Verizon Bldg, 8670 Georgia Av, Silver Spring, possible electrical issue & failure at main Verizon hub (no fire evident, but plenty of smoke), @mcfrs working w/ Verizon & Pepco & HazMat assisting ~50 FFs on scene – power outage in area. On going event, some streets CLOSED https://t.co/F54ux59Akl pic.twitter.com/gfYB6jaERP — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 2, 2025

Piringer told Bethesda Today on Friday morning that the power outage impacted the area around the Verizon substation building at 8670 Georgia Ave.

Responding crews found significant smoke due to electrical issues, but no fire, Piringer said. The exact cause of the electrical issues is still under investigation.

Around 50 firefighters were at the scene with hazardous material crews assisting, Piringer said in a post on social media.

“We’re getting ready to turn it over to Pepco and Verizon,” Piringer told Bethesda Today around 9:45 a.m., noting that MCFRS crews were still at the scene.

When asked about the incident at the Verizon building, the Pepco spokesperson was not sure whether the incident was related to the ongoing power outage. Utility crews were making repairs and still investigating, the spokesperson said.