Police identify suspect who left woman with gunshot wound at White Oak hospital

Montgomery County police have identified and arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a woman with a gunshot wound whom he allegedly left at a White Oak hospital on Sunday, according to a Thursday afternoon police news release.

Rogerio Palma of College Park, 32, has been charged with first- and second-degree murder and related offenses in connection with the death of 24-year-old Brianna Burton of Centreville, Va., according to the release. Attorney information for Palma was not available Thursday afternoon, according to online court documents.

Montgomery County police officers responded at 7:15 a.m. on Sunday to the Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center after Palma allegedly drove a woman to the emergency room with an “apparent gunshot wound,” according to police. The man briefly spoke with hospital staff and then left.

Burton was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the emergency room, police said. At that time, police were unable to identify either Palma or Burton and asked for the public’s help in identifying them.

County detectives determined the shooting had occurred in the Prince George’s County and on Monday turned the case over to officers from that county. On Tuesday, Prince George’s County police arrested Palma, according to Thursday’s statement. No further information about the incident was provided.

The case is now being investigated as a homicide by the Prince George’s County police department. Investigators ask anyone with information relevant to the case to contact the department’s Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512 or to visit www.pgcrimesolvers.com.