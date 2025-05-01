MoCo bus driver prevents crash while suffering fatal heart attack 

Ride-On bus driver Ruiz Bell, 63, suffered a heart attack while driving southbound on Route 55 on Wednesday. The Gaithersburg resident and 13-year employee of the county pulled the bus over to a safe stop, but later died. [WJLA]

Glenmont electrical fire displaces six people

Six people were displaced in a Wednesday morning fire at a home on the 12200 block of Kendall Street in Glenmont. Fire officials said the fire was likely caused by an overloaded power strip next to a desk in the bedroom. No one was injured. [DC News Now]

National Philharmonic announces season at Strathmore

The National Philharmonic recently announced performers and shows for its upcoming season beginning in September at The Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda. The season includes four orchestral concerts and a choral concert. [Montgomery County Media]

Today’s weather: Cloudy with a high of 82 degrees

