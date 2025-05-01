Become a Member
Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

MoCo bus driver prevents crash while suffering fatal heart attack 

Plus: Electrical fire displaces six; National Philharmonic announces season at Strathmore

By Ashlyn Campbell
May 1, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: May 1, 2025 8:31 a.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

Ride-On bus driver Ruiz Bell, 63, suffered a heart attack while driving southbound on Route 55 on Wednesday. The Gaithersburg resident and 13-year employee of the county pulled the bus over to a safe stop, but later died. [WJLA

Glenmont electrical fire displaces six people  

Six people were displaced in a Wednesday morning fire at a home on the 12200 block of Kendall Street in Glenmont. Fire officials said the fire was likely caused by an overloaded power strip next to a desk in the bedroom. No one was injured. [DC News Now

National Philharmonic announces season at Strathmore 

The National Philharmonic recently announced performers and shows for its upcoming season beginning in September at The Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda. The season includes four orchestral concerts and a choral concert. [Montgomery County Media

Today’s weather: Cloudy with a high of 82 degrees 

- Advertisement -

In case you missed it:  

County Council approves collective bargaining agreements, but members warn of bleak budget outlook 

Modern Japanese restaurant Uchiko slated to open in downtown Bethesda 

Montgomery Village woman pleads guilty to embezzling $650K from U.S. State Department 

Digital Partners

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Become a Member
Subscribe to the Magazine
Advertise

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Today Media

Enter our essay contest