From Bethesda Magazine: Six items to make your home functional – and pretty – in pink

Block Party

Cloth napkins always make a table setting fancier. The Lainey block print cotton napkins come in a mixed set of four prints. Each features motifs in shades of pink with green accents and measures 20 inches square. $40 at Pottery Barn, 4750 Bethesda Ave., Bethesda, 301-654-1598, potterybarn.com

Colorful Cooking

Upgrade your kitchen tools for the season with this pink four-piece set of cooking utensils. It includes two spoons and two spatulas, each with flexible BPA-free silicone heads and eco-friendly bamboo handles. $6.99 at World Market, 12266 Rockville Pike (Federal Plaza), North Bethesda, 301-816-2480, worldmarket.com

On a Roll

When it comes to home organization, think pink and add a pop of color to a home office, pantry or playroom with a handy three-tier rolling cart. This blush-colored model measures 30⅝ inches high by 17 inches wide and 14¼ inches deep. $39.99 at The Container Store, 1601 Rockville Pike (Congressional Plaza), Rockville, 301-770-4800, containerstore.com

Cool Customer

Making ice cream, sorbet or frozen yogurt at home is fun for the entire family with this ice cream maker from Cuisinart. It’s easy to operate and easy to clean, and the 1.5-quart capacity double-insulated freezer bowl keeps desserts at a cool, even temperature. $50.99 at Best Buy, 10901 Georgia Ave., Wheaton, 301-942-1877, bestbuy.com

Sweet Dreams

Striped sheets are a preppy seaside classic for summer. The Beach Club stripe percale sheet set (shown in the seashell color) is trimmed with white piping for a tailored look and comes in five sizes. $258 to $328 at Serena & Lily, 7121 Bethesda Lane (Bethesda Row), Bethesda, 240-531-1839, serenaandlily.com

Rosé All Day

Relax and enjoy a cool drink in a hot-looking glass. The Morgan stemless wine glasses are sold in a set of four, hold 12.7 ounces and are available in seven colors, including this cheerful medium pink. $56 at Anthropologie, 4801 Bethesda Ave. (Bethesda Row), Bethesda, 240-345-9413, anthropologie.com

This appears in the May/June 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine.