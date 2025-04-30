Clarksburg house fire investigated as possible arson  

Montgomery County fire and explosive investigators are looking into the cause of a Clarksburg house fire as possibly arson after a witness observed children running from the home before the blaze was reported Tuesday morning, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) spokesperson Pete Piringer said on social media.
MCFRS crews responded at roughly 9:30 a.m. to a single-family home on the 22700 block of Frederick Road after reports of smoke coming from the roof, Piringer said. About 50 firefighters responded to the scene and found a fire in the home’s kitchen on the first floor.
The home was unoccupied and no injuries were reported, Piringer said. The blaze caused $110,000 in damage, he said.
Piringer said the fire was likely started by an open flame.
Investigators ask anyone with information about the fire to call a tipline at 240-777-2263.