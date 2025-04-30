Become a Member
Become a Member
Clarksburg

Clarksburg house fire investigated as possible arson  

Tuesday’s blaze in unoccupied home caused $110K in damage, MoCo fire official says

By Ashlyn Campbell
April 30, 2025 11:11 a.m.
fire truck
A Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service fire truck Credit: Annabelle Gordon

Montgomery County fire and explosive investigators are looking into the cause of a Clarksburg house fire as possibly arson after a witness observed children running from the home before the blaze was reported Tuesday morning, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) spokesperson Pete Piringer said on social media.  

MCFRS crews responded at roughly 9:30 a.m. to a single-family home on the 22700 block of Frederick Road after reports of smoke coming from the roof, Piringer said. About 50 firefighters responded to the scene and found a fire in the home’s kitchen on the first floor. 

The home was unoccupied and no injuries were reported, Piringer said. The blaze caused $110,000 in damage, he said.  

Piringer said the fire was likely started by an open flame.  

- Advertisement -

Investigators ask anyone with information about the fire to call a tipline at  240-777-2263.  

Digital Partners

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Become a Member
Subscribe to the Magazine
Advertise

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Today Media

Enter our essay contest