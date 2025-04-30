Clarksburg house fire investigated as possible arson  

Montgomery County fire and explosive investigators are looking into the cause of a Clarksburg house fire as possibly arson after a witness observed children running from the home before the blaze was reported Tuesday morning, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) spokesperson Pete Piringer said on social media.

MCFRS crews responded at roughly 9:30 a.m. to a single-family home on the 22700 block of Frederick Road after reports of smoke coming from the roof, Piringer said. About 50 firefighters responded to the scene and found a fire in the home’s kitchen on the first floor.

Update (930a) 22700blk Frederick Rd, unoccupied house; Origin/Cause, arson/incendiary (likely started with open flame), kitchen area; Total Damage ~$110K, including $100K to structure; no injury; ~50 FFs on scene https://t.co/vbqGB2iy00 pic.twitter.com/AgoSF1Row0 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 30, 2025

The home was unoccupied and no injuries were reported, Piringer said. The blaze caused $110,000 in damage, he said.

Piringer said the fire was likely started by an open flame.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the fire to call a tipline at 240-777-2263.