Become a Member
Become a Member
Business & Retail

Bethesda’s Marriott International adds CitizenM to portfolio

Plus: Man sentenced in gold bar scam; County offers deck inspections

By Staff
April 30, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: April 29, 2025 6:22 p.m.

Tiny rooms with lots of tech are the signature of Dutch hotel chain CitizenM, which is being acquired by Marriott International for $355 million, the Bethesda-based company announced Monday. [WTOP]

Judge sentences gold bar scammer to 10 years in prison, suspends all but 18 months

Owings Mills resident Vipul Thakkar was sentenced Wednesday for his role in scamming a Bethesda resident out of $860,000 in a so-called gold bar scam. Thakkar was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with all suspended but 18 months. [7News]

Free deck checks for county residents offered in May

The Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services will offer free 30-minute deck checks for up to 300 county residences in May as part of Building Safety Month. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather:

Mostly cloudy, high of 79 degrees

- Advertisement -

In case you missed it:

From Bethesda Magazine: An interview with NPR’s Asma Khalid

County Council overrides Elrich’s veto of tax breaks for workforce housing developers

Police investigating shooting outside Rockville Patient First  

Digital Partners

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Become a Member
Subscribe to the Magazine
Advertise

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Today Media

Enter our essay contest