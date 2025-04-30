Bethesda’s Marriott International adds CitizenM to portfolio

Tiny rooms with lots of tech are the signature of Dutch hotel chain CitizenM, which is being acquired by Marriott International for $355 million, the Bethesda-based company announced Monday. [WTOP]

Judge sentences gold bar scammer to 10 years in prison, suspends all but 18 months

Owings Mills resident Vipul Thakkar was sentenced Wednesday for his role in scamming a Bethesda resident out of $860,000 in a so-called gold bar scam. Thakkar was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with all suspended but 18 months. [7News]

Free deck checks for county residents offered in May

The Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services will offer free 30-minute deck checks for up to 300 county residences in May as part of Building Safety Month. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather:

Mostly cloudy, high of 79 degrees

