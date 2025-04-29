Police investigating shooting outside Rockville Patient First  

Rockville police are investigating a shooting that involved a group of young men in the 700 block of Rockville Pike on Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement from police.

Police responded around 12:15 p.m. to 726 Rockville Pike for the report of a shooting, according to Rockville police and radio transmissions.

Four males were seen in the rear parking lot of the address and one of the men fired several rounds toward Rockville Pike, according to the statement from Rockville police. No victims were located, according to the statement.

The location is a strip mall that contains Patient First Primary and Urgent Care, AAA car care shop and Roy Rogers. The location is also within two blocks of Richard Montgomery High School. Rockville police said there is no indication as of Tuesday afternoon that the shooter, or the target, was a student at Richard Montgomery High.

- Advertisement -

According to radio transmissions, several witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing a group of young men in the parking lot with weapons. At approximately 12:20 p.m., an officer found a shell casing in the area.

Rockville police said no one is in custody and officers are actively investigating the incident and anyone with information should call 240-314-8940.