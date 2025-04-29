Police identify man killed in Rockville pedestrian collision 

Montgomery County police identified a 77-year-old man who died after he was struck Thursday night by a car while crossing Shady Grove Road in Rockville, according to a Tuesday statement from police.

An initial investigation by the department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit found that Paul Jerome Marangos of Rockville was crossing from the median at the intersection of Shady Grove and Blackwell roads when he was struck by a 2020 white Genesis G70 sedan, according to the statement.

Police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service personnel responded at roughly 9 p.m. to the intersection for the report of a pedestrian collision, according to the statement. According to radio transmissions, the pedestrian was an “elderly” man who was found to be unconscious following the collision. The driver of the car remained at the scene, police said Tuesday.

Marangos was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, the statement said.

The statement did not identify the driver or say whether the driver would face charges related to the collision.

Police said Tuesday an investigation is ongoing, and detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call 240-773-6620.