Man, 20, shot before crashing vehicle in Montgomery Village, police say 

Montgomery County police released the identity of a man who died after he was found Saturday morning with an apparent gunshot wound in a vehicle that he had crashed into a Montgomery Village townhome, police said Tuesday in a statement.

Henry Krishawn Gilbert, 20, of Clarksburg was pronounced dead after officers responded to the 9800 block of Brookridge Court in Gaithersburg just after 11:50 a.m. for the report of a vehicle that crashed into a townhome. Responding officers found Gilbert in the driver’s seat with an apparent gunshot wound. Despite efforts to save his life, Gilbert was pronounced dead, police said. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The incident occurred in a residential area in the McKendree townhome community, a mile from Watkins Mill High School.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore ruled the manner of death a homicide following an autopsy, according to police.

Detectives are investigating Gilbert’s death and no suspect is in custody, the statement said.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to visit www.crimesolversmcmd.org or to call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Tips can be submitted anonymously. Those that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a reward ranging up to $10,000.