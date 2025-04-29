MoCo residents arrested in illegal green card marriage benefit scheme

Some Montgomery County foreign nationals have been arrested for participation in a scheme in which United States citizens would commit marriage fraud to help undocumented immigrants receive green cards. [WTOP]

Documentary tells story of Glen Echo Amusement Park integration

A new documentary tells the story about how the Glen Echo Amusement Park was racially integrated following protests in 1960. Some people who participated in the protests still live in Montgomery County and are featured in the documentary. [The Washington Post]

Winston Churchill grad stars in Strathmore concerts

A Potomac native and Winston Churchill High School graduate, trombonist Marcel Penzes will be featured in three concerts at the Strathmore in North Bethesda next month. Penzes was selected as part of Strathmore’s prestigious Artist in Residence program. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather



Sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

- Advertisement -

In case you missed it…

County Council expected to override Elrich’s veto of tax breaks for developers

County police seek man who left a woman with gunshot wound at White Oak hospital

Police investigate death of man in Gaithersburg collision