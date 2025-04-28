Police investigate death of man in Gaithersburg collision

Montgomery County police are investigating the death of a man found inside a vehicle after a collision Saturday morning in Gaithersburg, the department said Saturday evening in a statement.

Just after 11:50 a.m. county police responded to the 9800 block of Brookridge Court in Gaithersburg for the report of a single-vehicle collision, the statement said. Responding officers found a man inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred in a residential area in the McKendree townhome community, 1 mile away from Watkins Mill High School.

The identity and age of the man were not released pending notification of the next of kin, police said. The injuries the man sustained and the type of vehicle he was in also were not released. The man was the sole occupant of the vehicle, police said.

Police Public Information Officer Degan Bartels told Bethesda Today on Monday morning that the department would release more information about the incident in a press release later Monday. He did not respond to questions about the man’s identity and what the vehicle hit in the collision.

The man’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death, according to police.

The Major Crimes Division of the county’s police department is investigating the death.