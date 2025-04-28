Police identify man, 55, killed in Silver Spring pedestrian collision

Montgomery County police have identified Richard Patrick A. Parks, 55, of Silver Spring as the man who died after he was struck Saturday night by a car on Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring, police said Monday in a press release.

Parks was crossing the roadway where it intersects with Aspen Hill Road just before 10 p.m. when he was hit by a silver 2024 Acura Integra traveling northbound, the release said. Detectives are investigating why Parks was struck.

Police did not say if Parks was crossing at the crosswalk during the time of the collision.

The collision occurred near the Aspen Manor and Northgate Plaza shopping centers.

- Advertisement -

Officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews responding to the scene found Parks suffering from life-threatening injuries, the release said. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later died.

The man driving the Acura, who was not identified, was not injured and remained at the scene, police said. The statement did not say if the driver was taken into custody or if he is facing charges.

The department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating and asks anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call 240-773-6620.