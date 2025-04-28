County police seek man who left a woman with gunshot wound at White Oak hospital

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who left a woman with a gunshot wound at a White Oak emergency room Sunday morning, according to a Montgomery County police press release.

At 7:15 a.m. officers responded to the Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center after a man, who is a person of interest in the incident, drove a woman to the emergency room with an “apparent gunshot wound,” the release said. The man briefly spoke with hospital staff and then left the scene.

The woman was pronounced dead shortly after arriving to the emergency room, police said.

Investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying the woman and the man who dropped her off. The woman is described as Hispanic and in her mid-20s with tattoos on her right thigh, both forearms, above her right elbow and on her back, the release said.

The department shared photos of the man taken from surveillance video at the hospital. In the photos, the man, who has a beard and mustache, is wearing a black turtleneck sweatshirt and gray or white sweatpants and sneakers. He drove a newer model white Ford Mustang, police said.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are asking for the public’s help in identifying a victim and a person of interest connected to a death investigation that occurred on Sunday, April 27, 2025.https://t.co/ZRTTEpcev3#MCPNews pic.twitter.com/qI4ktN6de9 — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) April 27, 2025

The woman was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the woman and the man of interest to contact the department’s non-emergency number at 301-279-8000.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County website or by calling 1-866-411-8477. A reward of up to $10,000 may be given to tipsters who share information that leads to an arrest.