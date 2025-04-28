Bethesda real estate firm buys Rockville office buildings for $47M

A Bethesda real estate development and investment firm has paid $47 million for a group of office buildings on 25 acres on Corporate and Research boulevards in Rockville. [Washington Business Journal]

Man dies after pedestrian collision in Aspen Hill

A man has died night of injuries suffered when he was struck Saturday night by a car on Georgia Avenue at Aspen Hill Road in Aspen Hill, according to Montgomery County police. [Fox5News]

Two injured in mercury spill at Glenmont home

Two people were transported to a local hospital after they were exposed Sunday to mercury when a thermometer broke at a Glenmont home, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service. [DC News Now]

Today’s weather: Sunny with a high near 74

