Tasty Tidbits: Dulce Crepes slated for September opening in Potomac

Dulce Crepes, a Fairfax, Virginia-based crepe shop that offers gluten-free and vegan options, is slated to open a location in Potomac in September, owner Francisco Aleman said Thursday in an email to Bethesda Today. The shop will open in Park Potomac at 12525 Park Potomac Ave.

The MoCo Show first reported on the upcoming opening of Dulce Crepe.

Among the eatery’s offerings are sweet and savory crepes, waffles, paninis, omelets, smoothie bowls, milkshakes and coffee drinks, according to the menu. Patrons can customize their crepe order or can choose from a variety of creations such as the French Toast & Banana crepe and the Prosciutto & Pesto crepe.

Chouquette opens new Gaithersburg chocolate kitchen

Gaithersburg-based chocolatier Chouquette is celebrating the grand opening of its new kitchen and retail space on Friday and Saturday, according to an email from the company. The kitchen is located at 7901K Cessna Ave. in Gaithersburg.

During the event, which runs from noon to 4 p.m. each day, attendees can taste chocolates, make chocolate bars, participate in giveaways and guess the number of chocolates in a jar, the email said.

In an email announcing the grand opening, owner Sarah Dwyer said the kitchen opening is a dream come true.

“Since I can remember, chocolate has been my favorite thing – risking spankings to squish the Whitman’s sampler, sneaking chocolate chips from the baking cabinet, babysitting [children] to buy chocolate treats (my grocery store fave is still a $100 Grand bar),” Dwyer wrote. “I am so excited to share my dream with all of you, many who have supported us from the very beginning.”

RSVP for the grand opening at this link. Attendees who wear pink to the party can receive 25% off all items, according to the email.

Falafel Inc. opens Pike & Rose outpost

Falafel Inc., a fast-casual restaurant that partners with the World Food Programme, opened a new location in North Bethesda’s Pike & Rose development in mid-April, according to a Federal Realty spokesperson.

The eatery’s menu is simple, with a falafel sandwich starting at $4, a falafel bowl starting at $5 and Za’atar fries for $4. Sides such as tabouli and cucumber salads, hummus and extra falafel and pita bread are offered for $3 each as well. Six different sauces, including those that are spicy, lemony garlic and tahini-based also are available at no cost.

The Pike & Rose location will be Falafel Inc.’s second Montgomery County location following the opening of a food stall at Bethesda’s Westfield Montgomery mall in November.