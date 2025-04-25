Pedestrian dies after collision on Shady Grove Road in Rockville  

Montgomery County police are investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred Thursday night on Shady Grove Road in Rockville, police said Friday in a statement.

Police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) personnel responded at roughly 9 p.m. to the intersection of Shady Grove and Blackwell roads for a pedestrian collision, according to the statement. According to radio transmissions, the pedestrian was an “elderly” man who was found to be unconscious following the collision.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital as a priority one trauma patient, MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer said on social media at about 10 p.m. According to Maryland Medical Protocols, a priority one patient is a critically ill or injured person who needs immediate attention or unstable patients with life-threatening injuries.

The man later died at the hospital, according to the police statement. His identity will be released following the proper notification of the next of kin, police said.

The driver of a 2020 white Genesis G70 remained at the scene, according to police.

Police closed northbound Shady Grove Road at Falls Grove Boulevard on Thursday night while officers investigated the collision, according to social media posts from police.

The department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the collision and will provide more information when it is available, police said.