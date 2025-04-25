Become a Member
Become a Member
Business & Retail

AFI Silver offers discount for federal workers

Plus: Metro offers reduced fares for low income riders; Fish passage project restores habitat

By Ashlyn Campbell
April 25, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: April 24, 2025 10:54 p.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

The AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center recently announced a discount program for current and former federal employees through Labor Day. Through the “Films for Feds” program, federal workers can purchase tickets for all regularly priced shows for $8 by presenting a federal employee identification card or showing proof of former federal employment. [Source of the Spring

Metro offers reduced fares for low income riders  

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority offers 50% discount on rail and bus rides to recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), although enrollment in the program remains low while fare evasion has increased. [The 51st]  

Fish passage project restores habitat 

Montgomery Parks and Maryland Transit Administration recently completed a fish passage project to restore habitat for migratory fish in the stream underpass of Piney Branch Road in Long Branch. The fish passage increased the depth of the stream to help fish swim through more easily and is funded through the Purple Line mitigation project. [Montgomery County Media

Today’s weather: Cloudy with a high of 77 degrees 

- Advertisement -

In case you missed it:  

‘Beyond ridiculous’: MoCo lawmakers frustrated after special elections legislation falters again 

Elrich to withdraw proposed property tax hike, favors income tax increase instead 

Montgomery Blair High junior to serve as next student member of MoCo school board 

Digital Partners

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Become a Member
Subscribe to the Magazine
Advertise

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Today Media

Enter our essay contest