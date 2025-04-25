AFI Silver offers discount for federal workers

The AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center recently announced a discount program for current and former federal employees through Labor Day. Through the “Films for Feds” program, federal workers can purchase tickets for all regularly priced shows for $8 by presenting a federal employee identification card or showing proof of former federal employment. [Source of the Spring]

Metro offers reduced fares for low income riders

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority offers 50% discount on rail and bus rides to recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), although enrollment in the program remains low while fare evasion has increased. [The 51st]

Fish passage project restores habitat

Montgomery Parks and Maryland Transit Administration recently completed a fish passage project to restore habitat for migratory fish in the stream underpass of Piney Branch Road in Long Branch. The fish passage increased the depth of the stream to help fish swim through more easily and is funded through the Purple Line mitigation project. [Montgomery County Media]

Today’s weather: Cloudy with a high of 77 degrees

