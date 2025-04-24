Westfield defaults on $235M loan for Wheaton mall

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, the Paris-based owner and operator of the Westfield shopping malls in North Bethesda and Wheaton, has defaulted on a $235 million loan connected to Westfield Wheaton mall. Westfield is reportedly discussing the next steps, which could include the sale, foreclosure or refinancing of the 1.6 million-square-foot mall. [Washington Business Journal]

Eyes up, phones down: MoCo police talk springtime safety tips

Capt. Warren Jensen, the director of the Traffic Operations Division at the Montgomery County Police Department, says distraction is the No. 1 cause of car collisions, for both motorists and pedestrians. Jensen said responsibility is just as important for both parties and recommended drivers make eye contact with pedestrians to let them know they can cross the street safely. [WTOP]

Residents rally at El Salvador consulate for release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Montgomery County residents have taken to the El Salvador Consulate in downtown Silver Spring to rally for the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland father who was erroneously deported by immigration authorities to a notorious prison in El Salvador. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather: Mostly sunny with a high of 79 degrees.

- Advertisement -

In case you missed it:

Sandy Spring Friends School to remain open through 2027-2028 school year

State health officials cut inspection backlog of nursing homes; advocates demand more

Three overnight shootings, two injured, no one in custody