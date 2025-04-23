Three overnight shootings, two injured, no one in custody

Montgomery County police are investigating three shootings that occurred late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning in Germantown, Derwood and Gaithersburg, police said Wednesday morning in a statement.

Two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the Derwood and Gaithersburg incidents, police said.

The first shooting occurred shortly before midnight Tuesday in Germantown. Officers responded to the 20500 block of Staffordshire Drive just after 11:45 p.m. for reports of shots fired, the statement said. At the scene, officers found that bullets had struck two vehicles and a residence.

The location of the shooting was in a residential townhome neighborhood.

According to police radio transmissions, multiple callers reported hearing between about five to 10 gunshots. One of the 911 callers reported that a bullet had gone through the window of her residence, but no one inside had been hit.

While at the scene, officers found bullet casings in a parking lot and used a K9 unit to try to track a suspect who may have been on foot, according to the transmissions. Police ultimately were unable to locate or identify a suspect.

Shootings in Derwood and Gaithersburg

At 12:47 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 8000 block of Gramercy Boulevard in Derwood for a shooting. The area is a mixed-use development off Crabbs Branch Way consisting of residential apartment buildings and townhomes.

According to police, a man was shot as he was getting out of a car.

According to radio transmissions, a caller in an apartment building heard gunshots and saw someone who was bleeding running along a hallway. The dispatcher said the caller also reported seeing a few vehicles leave the scene, but could not provide a description of a suspect.

Police responded to the apartment building and searched the surrounding areas for suspects, according to the transmissions.

At the scene, police learned the shooting had taken place in the garage of an apartment building, according to the transmissions. However, officers were not able to locate a suspect.

The man was transported by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the statement and transmissions.

Then, just after 1 a.m., officers responded to the area of Centerway Drive and Strawberry Knolls in Gaithersburg, where a man had been shot while walking, the statement said.

According to police radio transmissions, a 911 caller reported that a friend had been shot. A dispatcher advised the victim reported being shot by “unknown individuals” who were driving a white or gray vehicle.

The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police did not identify or locate a suspect.