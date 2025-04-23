No fairy godmother necessary: A senior finds her dream dress at county’s Prom Couture Closet

In early April, Montgomery County Recreation hosted a prom dress giveaway for the fourth year at Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation Center in Burtonsville. Among the seniors who found their gowns was a Paint Branch High student who recently lost her mom. [The Washington Post]

Eunice Kennedy Shriver to posthumously receive Lifetime Achievement Award

The Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame is set to honor Eunice Kennedy Shriver posthumously with its first Lifetime Achievement Award. Shriver, who died in 2009, will be celebrated May 4 along with six new members of the Hall of Fame including Olympians Thea LaFond and Haley Skarupa, professional soccer player Oguchi Onyewu and professional football player Bob Windsor. [Montgomery Community Media]

‘It changed my life’: Silver Spring woman recalls seeing the pope

Almost 10 years ago, Silver Spring’s Zaida Mulitz was able to hand off a letter to Pope Francis when he was visiting the area. As he is remembered by Catholics around the world following his death Monday, Mulitz says the pope was “special. He accepted everybody.” [WTOP]

Today’s weather:

Mostly cloudy, high of 73 degrees

