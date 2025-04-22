Conservative justices seem to favor LGBTQ+ book opt-out option

Conservative members of the U.S. Supreme Court seemed to favor an argument Tuesday that parents with religious objections should be allowed to opt out of lessons in Montgomery County public elementary schools that involve storybooks with LGBTQ+ characters, according to Tuesday’s oral arguments.

Much of the judges’ questioning on Tuesday centered around whether the lack of an opt-out option for parents violated their rights to free exercise of religion and the possible implications for their ruling. The questioning largely fell along the ideological lines of the judges.

The case before the court was brought by a group of parents who unsuccessfully sued Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) for not having a policy to notify families when LGBTQ+ storybooks are used in elementary school classrooms and not allowing families to opt out of those lessons.

The court said in January that it would hear the case, which The Washington Post first reported. The parents asked the Supreme Court to take on the case in September, after a U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court’s denial of a preliminary injunction in May 2024. Following Tuesday’s arguments, the court is not likely to release a decision until the summer.

- Advertisement -

The group filed a federal lawsuit in May 2023, arguing against the county school board’s decision to incorporate LGBTQ+ inclusive storybooks into the English language arts curriculum in elementary schools and its policy to not allow parents to opt out their children from instruction. The policy was first articulated by the school board in March 2023 after the district added six LGBTQ+ inclusive books to its supplemental curriculum for pre-kindergarten through fifth grade. MCPS revised the opt-out policy at that time, which stated that teachers would not notify or send a letter home to families when inclusive books are read in the classroom.

Three MCPS families filed the lawsuit against the county school board and the MCPS superintendent, alleging that the no-opt-out policy violated their constitutional right to religious expression and Maryland law. The lawsuit also alleged the inclusive books promote “political ideologies about family life and human sexuality that are inconsistent with sound science, common sense, and the well-being of children.”

In August 2023, a federal judge denied a motion for an injunction that aimed to force MCPS to rescind its no-opt-out policy temporarily.

In court Tuesday, Eric Baxter, senior counsel for Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, the law firm representing the parents, said the storybooks and lack of an option to opt out amounted to indoctrination and infringed on parents’ rights to direct the religious upbringing of their children.

Alan Schoenfeld, the lawyer representing MCPS, argued that exposure to curriculum materials the parents might find offensive didn’t infringe on the parents’ rights. Schoenfeld said the district tried to implement opt-outs, but found it wasn’t feasible.

Conservative members of the court, including Justices Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh, said they couldn’t see why it wasn’t feasible to allow opting out of the curriculum, especially if the district allows opting out of other lessons in other subject areas, such as health education.

Alito said one book, Uncle Bobby’s Wedding, which shows two men getting married, depicted more than just exposure to the idea of gay marriage, implying that gay marriage was acceptable. In a landmark 2015 ruling, the Supreme Court established a right to same-sex marriage nationwide.

Kavanaugh noted several times that the parents weren’t asking to change the curriculum of the district. Instead, the parents were simply asking to opt out of instruction to which they objected.

Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson, two of the three liberal judges on the court, heavily questioned Baxter on the implications of the court’s potential rulings. At one point, Jackson questioned whether the opt outs could apply to students with gay teachers or transgender classmates.

- Advertisement -

Tuesday’s arguments in the case drew dozens to rallies organized by supporters and opponents outside the Washington, D.C., court.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.