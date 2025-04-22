Man suffers serious injuries in Rockville shooting, police say

Police are investigating a Monday night shooting in Rockville that seriously injured one man, Montgomery County police said Tuesday afternoon in an email statement. No suspects are in custody.

At approximately 9:54 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 11500 block of Rockville Pike for the report of a man who had been shot, the statement said.

According to police radio transmissions, a 911 caller who was with the man reported the shooting in the area of Nicholson Lane and Marinelli Road. The dispatcher advised officers that a man had been shot in the chest and buttocks and the suspects were a 26-year-old woman and two men.

The suspects, who were wearing all-black clothing, left the scene on foot after the shooting, according to radio transmissions. Officers set up a perimeter and a lookout for the suspects, but no one was taken into custody.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews transported the injured man to a local hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to police and transmissions.

A preliminary investigation revealed the man who was shot had been in an altercation with another man and a woman, police said. The injured man and the suspects are known to each other, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.