Family & Education

Montgomery Blair student wins C-SPAN contest for fentanyl documentary

Plus: Free bus fare for Earth Day; Kensington Day of the Book Festival to be held Sunday

By Staff
April 22, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: April 21, 2025 6:27 p.m.
A student at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring won a national documentary contest hosted by C-SPAN. Dermott Foley created and produced a documentary about the rise of fentanyl overdoses in teens, which won him the grand prize. [WAMU]

Free bus fare for Earth Day

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will offer free bus fare on Tuesday to celebrate Earth Day. The promotion applies to all Ride On buses, including Ride On extRa, Ride On Flex, and Flash Bus Rapid Transit. [Source of the Spring]

Kensington Day of the Book Festival to be held Sunday

The 18th annual Kensington Day of the Book Festival will take place Sunday. The free event will feature authors, poets, literary and community organizations, live music, guest speakers, poetry readings and cookbook demos. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather


Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Enter our essay contest