Police investigate armed robbery of juveniles in downtown Bethesda

A group of juveniles was robbed at gunpoint Monday night near Hampden Lane and Arlington Road in downtown Bethesda, Montgomery County police said Tuesday afternoon in a statement emailed to Bethesda Today.

According to police radio transmissions, three juvenile male suspects took cash, an AirPods earbud and ChapStick from two juvenile victims. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon, police said.

County officers responded to the intersection of Hampden Lane and Arlington Road around 11:08 p.m. for the report of an armed robbery, according to the statement. Officers investigating the robbery learned that a group of juvenile victims was approached by the suspects who displayed a handgun and demanded property.

According to radio transmissions, the handgun was black with an extended magazine attached to it. After the robbery, the suspects fled the scene and no injuries were reported, police said.

Before the robbery, a 911 caller reported a group of three “males” wearing ski masks who “looked suspicious” in the area of Woodmont Avenue, according to the transmissions. The dispatcher said the group was possibly following another group of males.

Responding officers issued a lookout for three suspects who were wearing sweatpants, sweatshirts and face masks, according to the transmissions. The suspects ultimately were not found.

The investigation into the armed robbery is ongoing, police said.