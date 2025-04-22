20 farmers markets in MoCo

Whether you’re craving heirloom veggies, or you just want to stroll and browse, farm-fresh produce is never far away. Here’s a sampling of the markets in our area.

Bethesda Central Farm Market

Open Sundays, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (January and February) and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (March through December).

Bethesda Elementary School parking lot, 7600 Arlington Road, Bethesda, centralfarmmarkets.com/bethesda

Brookmont Farm Market

Open Wednesdays, 4 to 7:30 p.m. (year-round).

Brookmont Village Green, intersection of Broad Street and Maryland Avenue, Bethesda, brookmontmarket.com

Casey Farmers Market

Open Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (June 5 through Nov. 20, 2025) and monthly third Thursdays December through May.

Casey Community Center, 810 S. Frederick Ave., Gaithersburg, gaithersburgmd.gov/recreation/farmers-markets/casey-farmers-market

Chicano Sol Farm Market

Open Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (April through December) and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (January through March).

In front of Penn Place, 4600 Waverly Ave., Garrett Park, garrettparkmd.gov/residents/penn_place/farmers_market.php

Crossroads Farmers Market

Open Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (April 23 to Nov. 26, 2025).

Anne Street at University Boulevard East, Takoma Park, crossroadscommunityfoodnetwork.org

Derwood Farmers Market

Open Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (May 3 through Oct. 11, 2025).

Neighborhood Church, 16501 Redland Road, Rockville, milkladymarkets.org/derwood-market

Forest Estates Farmers Market

Open two Sundays per month, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 11 through Nov. 23, 2025.

General Getty Park, 10000 Woodland Dr., Silver Spring, forestestates.org/events

FreshFarm Downtown Silver Spring Market

Open Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Jan. 4 through Dec. 27, 2025).

Veterans Plaza, 1 Veterans Place, Silver Spring, freshfarm.org/markets/downtown-silver-spring

Kensington Farmers Market

Open Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (year-round).

Kensington Historic Train Station, 3701 Howard Ave., Kensington, explorekensington.com/about-the-farmers-market

Main Street Farmers and Artists Market

Open Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (year-round).

Kentlands Main Street Park and Pavilion, 301 Main St., Gaithersburg, gaithersburgmd.gov/recreation/farmers-markets/main-street-farmers-market

Montgomery Farm Women’s Cooperative Market

Open Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays (year-round except Christmas Day and New Year’s Day). Produce and flowers 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., most others 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

7155 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda, facebook.com/mfwcm

Montgomery Village Farmers’ Market

Open Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (June 7 through Oct. 25, 2025).

Christ the Servant Lutheran Church parking lot, 9801 Centerway Road, Montgomery Village, mvfarmersmarket.com

Norman’s Farm CSA and Pop-up Farmers Market at Cabin John Village

Open Wednesdays, 3-6:30 p.m. (April 30 through Nov. 5, 2025).

11325 Seven Locks Road, Potomac, cjvillage.com/event/normans-farm-csa-pop-up-farmers-market/2025-04-30

Olney Farmers & Artists Market

Open Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (year-round).

MedStar Montgomery Thrift Shop grounds, 2801 Olney Sandy Spring Road, Olney, olneyfarmersmarket.com

Pike Central Farm Market

Open Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (April 26 through Nov. 23, 2025, special Thanksgiving Market 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 25, 2025).

Parking lot, 935 Prose St. (Pike & Rose), North Bethesda, pike.centralfarmmarkets.com

Potomac Church Farmers Market

Open Thursdays, 3-6:30 p.m. (May 8 through Nov. 20, 2025).

Potomac United Methodist Church, 9908 S. Glen Road, Potomac, potomacfarmersmarket.org

Rockville Farmers Market

Open Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (May 17 to Nov. 22, 2025).

Jury parking lot, corner of Route 28 and Monroe Street, Rockville, rockvillemd.gov/farmers

Shady Grove Farmers Market

Open Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (May 7 to Oct. 29, 2025).

NCI campus rear parking lot, 9605 Medical Center Drive, Rockville, milkladymarkets.org/shady-grove-market.html

Takoma Park Farmers Market

Open Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (year-round).

Behind the shops on Laurel Avenue, entrance next to Truist Bank, 6931 Laurel Ave., Takoma Park, takomaparkmarket.com

Wheaton Market

Open Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m. (May 15 to Nov. 20, 2025).

Evans Neighborhood Park, 2001 Evans Parkway, Wheaton, milkladymarkets.org/wheaton.html