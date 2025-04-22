20 farmers markets in MoCo

Whether you’re craving heirloom veggies, or you just want to stroll and browse, farm-fresh produce is never far away. Here’s a sampling of the markets in our area.
Bethesda Central Farm Market
Open Sundays, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (January and February) and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (March through December).
Bethesda Elementary School parking lot, 7600 Arlington Road, Bethesda, centralfarmmarkets.com/bethesda
Brookmont Farm Market
Open Wednesdays, 4 to 7:30 p.m. (year-round).
Brookmont Village Green, intersection of Broad Street and Maryland Avenue, Bethesda, brookmontmarket.com
Casey Farmers Market
Open Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (June 5 through Nov. 20, 2025) and monthly third Thursdays December through May.
Casey Community Center, 810 S. Frederick Ave., Gaithersburg, gaithersburgmd.gov/recreation/farmers-markets/casey-farmers-market
Chicano Sol Farm Market
Open Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (April through December) and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (January through March).
In front of Penn Place, 4600 Waverly Ave., Garrett Park, garrettparkmd.gov/residents/penn_place/farmers_market.php
Crossroads Farmers Market
Open Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (April 23 to Nov. 26, 2025).
Anne Street at University Boulevard East, Takoma Park, crossroadscommunityfoodnetwork.org
Derwood Farmers Market
Open Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (May 3 through Oct. 11, 2025).
Neighborhood Church, 16501 Redland Road, Rockville, milkladymarkets.org/derwood-market
Forest Estates Farmers Market
Open two Sundays per month, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 11 through Nov. 23, 2025.
General Getty Park, 10000 Woodland Dr., Silver Spring, forestestates.org/events
FreshFarm Downtown Silver Spring Market
Open Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Jan. 4 through Dec. 27, 2025).
Veterans Plaza, 1 Veterans Place, Silver Spring, freshfarm.org/markets/downtown-silver-spring
Kensington Farmers Market
Open Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (year-round).
Kensington Historic Train Station, 3701 Howard Ave., Kensington, explorekensington.com/about-the-farmers-market
Main Street Farmers and Artists Market
Open Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (year-round).
Kentlands Main Street Park and Pavilion, 301 Main St., Gaithersburg, gaithersburgmd.gov/recreation/farmers-markets/main-street-farmers-market
Montgomery Farm Women’s Cooperative Market
Open Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays (year-round except Christmas Day and New Year’s Day). Produce and flowers 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., most others 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
7155 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda, facebook.com/mfwcm
Montgomery Village Farmers’ Market
Open Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (June 7 through Oct. 25, 2025).
Christ the Servant Lutheran Church parking lot, 9801 Centerway Road, Montgomery Village, mvfarmersmarket.com
Norman’s Farm CSA and Pop-up Farmers Market at Cabin John Village
Open Wednesdays, 3-6:30 p.m. (April 30 through Nov. 5, 2025).
11325 Seven Locks Road, Potomac, cjvillage.com/event/normans-farm-csa-pop-up-farmers-market/2025-04-30
Olney Farmers & Artists Market
Open Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (year-round).
MedStar Montgomery Thrift Shop grounds, 2801 Olney Sandy Spring Road, Olney, olneyfarmersmarket.com
Pike Central Farm Market
Open Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (April 26 through Nov. 23, 2025, special Thanksgiving Market 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 25, 2025).
Parking lot, 935 Prose St. (Pike & Rose), North Bethesda, pike.centralfarmmarkets.com
Potomac Church Farmers Market
Open Thursdays, 3-6:30 p.m. (May 8 through Nov. 20, 2025).
Potomac United Methodist Church, 9908 S. Glen Road, Potomac, potomacfarmersmarket.org
Rockville Farmers Market
Open Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (May 17 to Nov. 22, 2025).
Jury parking lot, corner of Route 28 and Monroe Street, Rockville, rockvillemd.gov/farmers
Shady Grove Farmers Market
Open Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (May 7 to Oct. 29, 2025).
NCI campus rear parking lot, 9605 Medical Center Drive, Rockville, milkladymarkets.org/shady-grove-market.html
Takoma Park Farmers Market
Open Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (year-round).
Behind the shops on Laurel Avenue, entrance next to Truist Bank, 6931 Laurel Ave., Takoma Park, takomaparkmarket.com
Wheaton Market
Open Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m. (May 15 to Nov. 20, 2025).
Evans Neighborhood Park, 2001 Evans Parkway, Wheaton, milkladymarkets.org/wheaton.html