Become a Member
Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

Police respond to Sunday night shooting on University Boulevard East in Silver Spring

Suspect in custody; two men found with cuts on their heads

By Elia Griffin
April 21, 2025 1:20 p.m.
Bethesda Today photo

Montgomery County police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of University Boulevard East in Silver Spring on Sunday night and have a suspect in custody, police said in a post on social media.

Just after 8:30 p.m. police were called to the Longbranch Beer and Wine store at 649 University Blvd. E. for the report of an assault in progress. The dispatcher said the caller advised that people were outside of the store “fighting and throwing rocks at each other.”

An officer later found a man at the 7-Eleven  at 650 University Blvd. E. with a laceration to his head, according to radio transmissions. The officer requested Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews to treat the victim.

Later, the same officer reported the man had been “pistol whipped” and that multiple witnesses told him shots were fired at the “exit way from 7-Eleven onto Piney Branch” Road.

- Advertisement -

Another officer found a second man at the intersection of University Boulevard and Piney Branch Road with a laceration to his head a short while later, according to the transmissions

Officers investigating the scene found live rounds, shell casings and a firearm magazine in the roadway on University Boulevard, according to radio transmissions. Officers shut down Piney Branch Road around University Boulevard toward New Hampshire Avenue during the investigation Sunday night.

Later, a dispatcher advised officers that another person called 911 and reported seeing someone hiding in a parking lot in the 8800 block of Piney Branch Road, according to radio transmissions. Police who responded to the location found the suspect and took him into custody just before 9:10 p.m.

Around 9:45 p.m., county police said in a social media post that officers were at the scene of the shooting and there was no current threat to the public with a suspect in custody. No information was provided about the suspect.

Sponsored
Face of the Week

In the post, police said two adult males suffered “minor injuries” but neither had been shot.

Digital Partners

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Become a Member
Subscribe to the Magazine
Advertise

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Today Media

Enter our essay contest