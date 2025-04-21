Police respond to Sunday night shooting on University Boulevard East in Silver Spring

Montgomery County police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of University Boulevard East in Silver Spring on Sunday night and have a suspect in custody, police said in a post on social media.

Just after 8:30 p.m. police were called to the Longbranch Beer and Wine store at 649 University Blvd. E. for the report of an assault in progress. The dispatcher said the caller advised that people were outside of the store “fighting and throwing rocks at each other.”

An officer later found a man at the 7-Eleven at 650 University Blvd. E. with a laceration to his head, according to radio transmissions. The officer requested Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews to treat the victim.

Later, the same officer reported the man had been “pistol whipped” and that multiple witnesses told him shots were fired at the “exit way from 7-Eleven onto Piney Branch” Road.

Another officer found a second man at the intersection of University Boulevard and Piney Branch Road with a laceration to his head a short while later, according to the transmissions

Officers investigating the scene found live rounds, shell casings and a firearm magazine in the roadway on University Boulevard, according to radio transmissions. Officers shut down Piney Branch Road around University Boulevard toward New Hampshire Avenue during the investigation Sunday night.

Later, a dispatcher advised officers that another person called 911 and reported seeing someone hiding in a parking lot in the 8800 block of Piney Branch Road, according to radio transmissions. Police who responded to the location found the suspect and took him into custody just before 9:10 p.m.

Around 9:45 p.m., county police said in a social media post that officers were at the scene of the shooting and there was no current threat to the public with a suspect in custody. No information was provided about the suspect.

In the post, police said two adult males suffered “minor injuries” but neither had been shot.