Government & Politics

MCPS, parents head to Supreme Court on Tuesday over LGBTQ+ storybooks in class

Plus: Townhouse fire displaces Poolesville family; MoCo pre-release center helps inmates prepare for life outside

By Staff
April 21, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: April 20, 2025 11:21 p.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Tuesday in a case pitting a group of parents against Montgomery County Public Schools over the district’s policy of not allowing families to opt out of elementary school lessons involving books with LGBTQ+ characters. [WUSA9]

Townhouse fire displaces Poolesville family

A fire in a Poolesville townhouse on Friday left a family displaced and killed a cat, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service officials. [DC News Now]

MoCo pre-release center helps inmates prepare for life on the outside

About 20,000 inmates have received help getting ready for life outside of prison in the more than 50 years since the Montgomery County Pre-Release Center opened in 1972. [WTOP]

Today’s weather: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70

