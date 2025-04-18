Man ejected from Wheaton Dick’s Sporting Goods allegedly returns with gun

A 23-year-old Silver Spring man was arrested Tuesday by county police in connection to a shooting that occurred at the Dick’s Sporting Goods in Westfield Wheaton mall early last week, Montgomery County police said in a press release Friday.

Damonne Antonio Shayne Martin was removed from the store on April 7 after he was suspected of “concealing merchandise,” the police release said. He allegedly returned to the store at 11160 Veirs Mill Road around 9 p.m. and fired multiple rounds into the store’s front windows, the release said.

No injuries were reported, according to Police Public Information Officer Casandra Tressler, and she did not have information concerning whether anyone was in the store at the time.

Martin faces charges of two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, use of a firearm in a crime of violence and numerous firearms and felony drug-related charges, according to digital court records.

- Advertisement -

On Thursday, a Montgomery County District Court judge ordered Martin to be held without bond, according to digital court records. Attorney information for Martin was not available via digital court records Friday afternoon.

Tressler said in an email to Bethesda Today that she was not aware of where Martin fired from. The store, which closes at 9 p.m., has a mall entrance and an entrance from the outside. The mall also closes at 9 p.m.

After Martin’s arrest on Tuesday, police found a loaded handgun and suspected cocaine in his possession, the release said. The department shared a photo of the firearm, the suspected cocaine, a wad of money and a black ski mask in the release and on social media. Attached to the handgun is a magazine, according to Tressler.

23-year-old Damonne Antonio Shayne Martin of Silver Spring has been arrested and charged with a shooting that occurred at the Dick’s Sporting Goods in the 11100 block of Veirs Mill Road.https://t.co/gH3daEpNiA@4DCommander #MCPNews #MCPD #arrest pic.twitter.com/JZ3UXpj6vR — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) April 18, 2025

Police conducted a search warrant at Martin’s Silver Spring residence after his arrest, according to the release. There, police found “items of evidentiary value and suspected cocaine, “consistent with the intent to distribute.”

Martin was transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit in Rockville after his arrest, police said. He is being held there and will return to court May 16 for a preliminary hearing, digital court records indicate.