Become a Member
Become a Member
Government & Politics

Van Hollen meets with mistakenly deported Maryland man in El Salvador  

Plus: Several families displaced in Montgomery Village fire; Bus stops to be removed in Montgomery County

By Ashlyn Campbell
April 18, 2025 9:11 a.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), a Kensington resident, met with Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador on Thursday evening. Van Hollen was in the country to push for the release of the wrongly deported man and was previously denied entrance to the country’s notorious maximum security gang prison, where Abrego Garcia is being held. [WTOP

Washington Area Metro Transit Authority to remove bus stops in Montgomery County

More than 500 bus stops across the Washington, D.C., area are scheduled to be removed in June, including several in Montgomery County. Washington Area Metro Transit Authority said it was eliminating stops that aren’t used often and are in dangerous locations less than 660 feet from another bus stop. [NBC4

Several families displaced in Montgomery Village fire 

A townhome fire in Montgomery Village on Thursday resulted in the displacement of several families due to water damage. There were no injuries, and the fire was controlled by a sprinkler system. [DC News Now]  

Today’s weather: Cloudy with a high of 77 degrees 

- Advertisement -

In case you missed it:  

MCPS student charged after allegedly threatening school 

Pho Wheels to hold grand opening Friday in Burtonsville 

Community reacts to death of auto empire founder Jack Fitzgerald, known for the ‘FitzWay’   

Digital Partners

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Become a Member
Subscribe to the Magazine
Advertise

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Today Media

Enter our essay contest