Van Hollen meets with mistakenly deported Maryland man in El Salvador  

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), a Kensington resident, met with Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador on Thursday evening. Van Hollen was in the country to push for the release of the wrongly deported man and was previously denied entrance to the country’s notorious maximum security gang prison, where Abrego Garcia is being held. [WTOP]

Washington Area Metro Transit Authority to remove bus stops in Montgomery County

More than 500 bus stops across the Washington, D.C., area are scheduled to be removed in June, including several in Montgomery County. Washington Area Metro Transit Authority said it was eliminating stops that aren’t used often and are in dangerous locations less than 660 feet from another bus stop. [NBC4]

Several families displaced in Montgomery Village fire

A townhome fire in Montgomery Village on Thursday resulted in the displacement of several families due to water damage. There were no injuries, and the fire was controlled by a sprinkler system. [DC News Now]

Today’s weather: Cloudy with a high of 77 degrees

