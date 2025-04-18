Police arrest teens in stabbing Friday at Rockville Metro station

This story, originally published at 5:06 p.m. April 18, 2025, was updated at 6 p.m.

Rockville City police arrested two teens who were allegedley involved in a stabbing at the Rockville Metro station Friday around 4:22 p.m., according to a social media post by police.

A 39-year-old man was involved in a “verbal altercation” with two teens, a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy, which resulted in the teens allegedly pepper-spraying, stabbing and hitting the man with a skateboard, according to the police social media post.

Callers to 911 reported the stabbing at the station at 250 Rockville Pike and advised that a person had been stabbed in the back near the hip. In addition, callers said there were two suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts who ran from the scene, according to the transmissions and the social media post.

- Advertisement -

A responding officer requested that Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service be dispatched to the scene to treat the man, according to the transmissions. Police said in the social media post that the man was treated at the scene and “declined further medical attention.”

The teens face multiple charges including assault and reckless endangerment, according to the police social media post.