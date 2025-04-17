Man hospitalized after Rockville stabbing

A Washington, D.C., man has been hospitalized following a stabbing in Rockville on Wednesday night, according to Rockville City Police.



Police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Wootton Parkway for a report of an assault shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night, according to radio transmissions.

A 28-year-old Hispanic male called 911 after being attacked by known assailants, police said Thursday in a statement. The incident occurred just blocks from Thomas S. Wootton High School. According to the initial radio dispatch, the man reported being stabbed in the eye.

The man suffered from multiple puncture wounds and strikes from a blunt object. He is being treated at a local hospital for his injuries, according to police.

Investigators are following up on the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockville City Police at 240-314-8900.